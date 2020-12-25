Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Fauci warns against "overreacting" to new strain, advises against banning UK flights https://t.co/iVx5FzOQhc pic.twitter.com/hMKIVOfTZu— The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020
"...raising the odds that the government could shut down on Tuesday and the economy could suffer a devastating shock in the final days of his presidency." https://t.co/PkVeVD5jgt— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 27, 2020
By Yihyun Jeong & Brinley Hineman @ Nashville Tennessean, updated 12/25/20, 12:37 pm
Nashville authorities believe an explosion that occurred in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.
Police came across a suspicious RV parked outside a nearby AT&T building near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., when initially responding to calls of shots fired in the area, said Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron.
"The median household incomes of Syrian Americans ($74,047), Korean Americans ($76,674), Indonesian Americans ($93,501), Taiwanese Americans ($102,405), and Filipino Americans ($100,273) are all significantly higher than that of whites ($69,823)" https://t.co/tiE0zGdUHX— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 23, 2020
By Scott Shackford @ Reason.com, Dec. 23
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
Dec. 23 op-ed column by Dana Milbank
December 24, 2020
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:03am
from Axios.com's Coronavirus Dashboard from 1 hr. ago
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:00pm
Forget the San Andreas fault. THIS IS THE BIG ONE, southern california is living it right now
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:05pm
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:17pm
UK:
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:28pm
Joe Biden:
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 2:34am
Canada not allowing any flights from the UK for another two weeks!
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:08am
South Africa:
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:12am
NYC E.R. Doc & "Ebola survivor":
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:14am
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:16am
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:07pm
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:09pm
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:20pm
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:39pm
classic anti-ideological Yglesias:
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 1:24am
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:03am
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:25am
Meanwhile Good News About the Coronavirus Vaccine Is Becoming Contagious
Polls show that pervasive skepticism is melting, partly because of the high efficacy rates in trials and the images of real people getting the shot
By Jan Hoffman @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 26
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:45pm
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:13am
Just another personal story from the ground. My mother is terrified. Pinellas county is a hot spot and every day on the news there's a death count. Until now no one where she lives had covid but three weeks ago the first person on her retirement village brought it back from Wisconsin. Then her daughter who was caring for her caught it. In my call today now there are many on the village who are sick. She's following the story so closely that she actually knows more of the details than I do. Which is astonishing as I usually know much more about almost everything that she does.
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:58pm
learning as if her life depended on it? because: it really does!
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 8:15pm
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 8:36pm
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 11:07pm
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 11:10pm
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 11:14pm
Japan, Spain, France, Sweden and Canada find cases of the new coronavirus variant.
@ NYTimes.com Coronavirus Live News page, 1 hr. ago, authors at end of past
Hisako Ueno and Mike Ives contributed reporting.
— Ben Dooley, Raphael Minder, Marc Santora, Isabella Kwai and Norimitsu Onishi
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 12:01am