TRUMP TODAY !! GREATEST OF ALL TIME (EVER IN HISTORY!) & OUR REPUBLICAN STALIN!
“Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.
I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”.
A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!
Where the hell is the Durham Report? They spied on my campaign, colluded with Russia (and others), and got caught. Read the Horowitz Reports about Comey & McCabe. Even the Fake News @nytimes said “bad”. They tried it all, and failed, so now they are trying to steal the election!
The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it - No “standing”, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!
If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!
I will not stand by and watch this travesty of a bill happen without reigning in Big Tech. End Section 230 now, before it is too late. So bad for our Country. Show courage, and do what’s right!!!
Our $740 defense bill is a gift to China, Russia & Big Tech. It fails to terminate the internationally dangerous Section 230, won’t allow us to bring our troops back home (where they belong), renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible!
How strange, looks like someone standing in for Drumpf is just copying selected tweets from his Twitter Feed, as if he was posting at gab (he's not!) without acknowledging that they are from Twitter. And they are conveniently leaving out any of Twitter's warning messages on the Drumpf tweets (not to mention the real replies to Drumpf on twitter). So in rather than being "uncensored", they are in fact censoring Twitter and ALSO in a way censoring or editing Drumpf, as they don't keep the context of his chronology and everything he tweeted. It's their vision of Trump rather than Trump's own vision of Trump, like double censoring and also double alternative reality.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:06pm
Excellent points. Would like to believe the entire GAB website is a satirical construction of some jokers at Putin's FSB done in their spare time, but Trump out does them, and exceeds the nutjob level of anyone else on the planet, including our aunt, who gets her info from YouTube conspiracy videos, conspiracy books by shady Russians, and Gab posts.
by NCD on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 5:59pm
it's *specially* curated Trump just for people like your aunt.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 8:33pm
OUR REPUBLICAN STALIN!
You spelled stain wrong.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:38pm
Agree, a stain isn't human! He is infamously inhuman.
Trump is shutting the government down until somebody throws out the election. He would've preferred Stalin's technique of just executing his Republican apparatchiks until whoever was left torched the Constitution.
by NCD on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 6:06pm