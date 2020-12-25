Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Great review by @sullydish of Edmund Fawcett's book on conservatism. "The survival of a moderate conservatism, a conservatism that accepts and is comfortable with modernity and liberal democracy, is indispensable to the stability of our polity as a whole." https://t.co/kOTXGfdHpJ— Bill King (@DivertimentoNo2) December 24, 2020
Great review by @sullydish of Edmund Fawcett's book on conservatism. "The survival of a moderate conservatism, a conservatism that accepts and is comfortable with modernity and liberal democracy, is indispensable to the stability of our polity as a whole." https://t.co/kOTXGfdHpJ— Bill King (@DivertimentoNo2) December 24, 2020
By Yihyun Jeong & Brinley Hineman @ Nashville Tennessean, updated 12/25/20, 12:37 pm
Nashville authorities believe an explosion that occurred in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.
Police came across a suspicious RV parked outside a nearby AT&T building near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., when initially responding to calls of shots fired in the area, said Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron.
Here’s How the Town Fought Back
By Brian Vincent @ Quillette.com, Dec. 20
[....] I came here from the United States nearly 20 years ago, one stop on an epic three-and-a-half-year rock-climbing road trip [....] At the time, Squamish was regarded by urbanites as little more than a whistle stop on the way to Whistler [....] Throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Squamish got hit by an economic downturn, an upsurge in domestic violence and other forms of crime, and hard drugs [....]
"The median household incomes of Syrian Americans ($74,047), Korean Americans ($76,674), Indonesian Americans ($93,501), Taiwanese Americans ($102,405), and Filipino Americans ($100,273) are all significantly higher than that of whites ($69,823)" https://t.co/tiE0zGdUHX— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 23, 2020
By Scott Shackford @ Reason.com, Dec. 23
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
Dec. 23 op-ed column by Dana Milbank
December 24, 2020
If you missed it, my and @dmarusic's latest for @WCrowdsLive on the appeals of performance art as a substitute for politics: https://t.co/it3J9bXkcm— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) December 23, 2020
TURNS OUT YOU CAN DO MORE THAN JUST CLAP https://t.co/lx4JvAmwfB— Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) December 24, 2020
From the Root
New Jersey is set to implement the first overhaul to its police use-offorce policy in over 20 years.
"The career hits that women are taking now are almost certain to have dramatic effects on workplace equity moving forward." @aubreyhirsch https://t.co/NpMOCA6Iy3— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) December 22, 2020
SCOOP: FBI links Iran to online hit list targeting top officials who’ve refuted Trump’s election fraud claims. by @amyegardner @byaaroncdavis, and me https://t.co/YcJXpPQmtE— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) December 23, 2020
Pelosi listened to Trump's tweeted video and responded by retweeting with proposal; all at link
Potus found a taker! https://t.co/TruEOR2T5E— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020
Fox News and Newsmax walk back voter fraud claims at US election after legal threat https://t.co/Q825kJ4Pju— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 2:56am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 2:57am