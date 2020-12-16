Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
Compared with 2016, in 2020 there was less difference by race or ethnicity, and urban areas and suburban areas voted more alike. But the economic and education partisan divides widened. Mr. Biden gained in well-educated suburbs and exurbs, often in places that have tended to vote Republican in recent decades, like the Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix areas.
In addition to these broad patterns, some specific shifts reflected local political loyalties.
As of Monday, reporting was complete enough to look closely at nearly all individual counties and metropolitan areas (which consist of one or more counties). Though some important patterns may show up only in more fine-grained precinct or individual survey data, counties make it easy to compare the entire country, over time, though many lenses.
These near-final county totals confirm a few patterns in the 2020 vote [....]
Comments
and here's an interesting outside-the-box take:
see whole thread for his map and other comments (retweeted by Yglesias)
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:52pm
article is
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:39am
Trump's Latino gains suggest a key progressive theory of politics is wrong
White backlash or education polarization?
Matthew YglesiasDec 17
vaguely related?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 12:09pm
Oh. You guys didn't know, did you. It's baked into the culture. One of the reasons I'd had problem for decades of people thinking a massive influx of brown-skinned people would make some kind of progressive paradise? Uh, cuz it's well-documented.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caudillo#:~:text=A%20caudillo%20(%2Fk%C9%94%CB%90%CB%88,wielding%20military%20and%20political%20power.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:20am
rut roh, it's them educated urban elite cosmopolitans:
luckily Joe also knows how to tawk the lingo of Irish workin class
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:20pm
Who knew #DiaperDonald represented the poor unwashed masses rather than the monied elite.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:45pm
weird:
except for Phoenix, that's the only one that makes sense to me
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 1:37pm
Some college towns plus maybe better outreach to Hispanics. Hawaii liberal, maybe shocked, maybe related to low COVID rates
Then again, may be tied to how Mitch did so well -
https://t.co/VsW2Eswouh?amp=1
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:18am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 8:55pm
"Immigrant Neighborhoods Shifted Red as the Country Chose Blue"; not a Greenwald fan but here he's just quoting impt. analysis showing how whitey helped elect Biden and more immigrant "p.o.c." went to Trump:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:44am