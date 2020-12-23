Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
previous thread here 12/15 thru 12/20
Biden named Warren-ites to his team yesterday and former DLC chief Bruce Reed today. Big tent party. Big tent White House. https://t.co/DufWbXPrcx— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 22, 2020
By Scott Shackford @ Reason.com, Dec. 23
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
Dec. 23 op-ed column by Dana Milbank
December 24, 2020
If you missed it, my and @dmarusic's latest for @WCrowdsLive on the appeals of performance art as a substitute for politics: https://t.co/it3J9bXkcm— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) December 23, 2020
TURNS OUT YOU CAN DO MORE THAN JUST CLAP https://t.co/lx4JvAmwfB— Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) December 24, 2020
From the Root
New Jersey is set to implement the first overhaul to its police use-offorce policy in over 20 years.
"The career hits that women are taking now are almost certain to have dramatic effects on workplace equity moving forward." @aubreyhirsch https://t.co/NpMOCA6Iy3— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) December 22, 2020
SCOOP: FBI links Iran to online hit list targeting top officials who’ve refuted Trump’s election fraud claims. by @amyegardner @byaaroncdavis, and me https://t.co/YcJXpPQmtE— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) December 23, 2020
Pelosi listened to Trump's tweeted video and responded by retweeting with proposal; all at link
Potus found a taker! https://t.co/TruEOR2T5E— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020
Fox News and Newsmax walk back voter fraud claims at US election after legal threat https://t.co/Q825kJ4Pju— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants who rose to become California secretary of state, will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/i5ijrGTMIv— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 22, 2020
By C.J.Ciaramella @ Reason.com, Dec. 22
The largest women's prison in the country subjects incarcerated women to pervasive and frequent sexual assaults, violating their Eighth Amendment rights, the Justice Department concluded in a scathing and graphic report released today.
Now we are again reminded of the grim Bush legacy with President-elect Biden’s nomination of Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence.
Biden will be keeping Trump's tariffs on China, at least for the time being.https://t.co/oX6mRWy9os— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 22, 2020
Education Secretary
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:22pm
New cracks emerge among Democrats over Biden’s Pentagon pick
New opposition from an influential Democrat fuels concerns that securing a waiver for retired Gen. Lloyd Austin could be a hard sell
By LARA SELIGMAN, BRYAN BENDER and CONNOR O’BRIEN @ Politico.com, Updated: 12/23/2020 08:35 PM EST
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:43am
Pressure for diversity weighs on Biden’s Labor secretary decision
The president-elect favors Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, but the push to increase minority representation in the Cabinet could steer him elsewhere.
By MEGAN CASSELLA and TYLER PAGER @ Politico.com, 12/23/2020 12:00 PM EST
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:45am