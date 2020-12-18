Note: If this essay passes 1000 views, I'm going to post it as a podcast.

In 1974, in the aftermath of Richard Nixon's presidency crumbling from scandal, Gerald Ford became president. He came to office proclaiming that "our long national nightmare is over," promising renewal from the scandal of a foul-mouthed president bringing the country to an era of tension, division and shame:

America has similarly elected a president who, like Ford, promised that we should "talk to one another again" and that we couldn't continue with our current level of division. In the YouTube comments for Ford's speech, users mentioned Biden's election repeatedly.

Ford was a Republican and Biden is a Democrat. However, they succeeded two presidents so similar that they even had the same team. Roger Stone, who has a tattoo of Richard Nixon's face on his back, was instrumental to Trump's campaign. Stone even compared the two positively in a book about Trump's 2016 victory.

I don't see Trumpism going anywhere. Far from being the delusions of a crazy person, Trump's refusal to accept Biden's victory is thought out - it gives fuel to people who won't want to accept what comes next, with that anger and outrage enough to put them over within four years. People who don't want things to change often accuse others of betrayal and Trump has a family of associates who have weight with supporters.

That is essentially what happened in the 1970s. After being pardoned by Ford, Nixon reclined from public view. However, six years later, as Ford and then the Democrat Jimmy Carter faced their own difficulties, Ronald Reagan was able to rise in to a president viewed as an examplar by Republicans. While he touted "morning in America" and promised to take America out of the turmoil of the preceding period, he was actually very much a part of that period.

He was governor of California from 1967 to 1975 and during that period, endulged Nixon's worst impulses. There's audio tape of him referring to African delegates at the United Nations as "monkeys" during that period:

“Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did,” Reagan said. “Yeah,” Nixon interjected. Reagan forged ahead with his complaint: “To see those, those monkeys from those African countries—damn them, they're still uncomfortable wearing shoes!” Nixon gave a huge laugh.

Sound familiar?

Update: Interview with Rick Wilson from the Lincoln Project accounts well for Trumpism: