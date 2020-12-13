    Xmas Trump/DoJ Corruption festivities

    By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:35pm |

    Trying to find the right tree (not Melania's) and ornament to go with this festive crooked occasion...

    A standing Xmas tree it seems is the hardest to find. A lot of lying, not much standing.

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:36pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:00pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 8:12pm

    Russians will FIND PROOF Fake News Deep State Biden conspiracy MILLIONS and MILLIONS ballots (LEGAL FOR ME!) Bigly Huge Historic Crimes to be EXPOSED in CONGRESS SOON! I DO NOT QUIT! I WILL WIN! Stand Up and STAND BY and $end All You Have TODAY for MY FIGHT! GOD BLESS [email protected]


    by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:53pm

    Am I the only one who would like a look at these hacks?

     

    BREAKING: a highly sophisticated hacking group has stolen emails from Treasury Department and Commerce's NTIA. Other USG agencies are believed to be breached by same group through similar technique

    Seriously, it sounds like the kind of stuff we Americans deserve to see.  Especially if they are secret.


    by CVille Dem on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:00pm

    C'Ville, Blumenthal not pleased after classified briefing today, see over here on my news thread on the hacks


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:47pm

    Trump bad luck in NY court


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:02pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:09pm

    fwiw, Palmer Report version of holiday cheer:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:46am

    Detroit chasing Trump now

    Beware whose tail you pull, Don


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 1:54am

    and then there's these guys, and something just tells me they got better lawyers wink


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:45am

    Hope they're asking damages


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:14am

    another!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:51pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 6:19pm

    Paul Behrends, Mikhail Lesin - Twins from different Russian mothers?

    (reminded of initial reports that Lesin "fell down drunk and hit his head". Then with autopsy allowed a bit more like Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" or worse. At least didn't fall off balcony of hotel room - that was getting old...)

    But sure, accidents do happen.

    https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/12/paul-behrends-former-staff-member-of-...

    https://www.businessinsider.com/new-details-mikhail-lesin-vladimir-putin...

    https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/putins-media-czar-was-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:16am

    Josh Marshall retweeted:

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:00am

    side note I find interesting: Elias (Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all.@DemocracyDocket  Founder) passed 400,000 followers on Twitter 5 hrs. ago and is already over 401K. That's simply amazing to me given what he tweets about!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:09am

    #DiaperDonald refusing to leave the throne.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:41am

    Barr's Pardonpalooza? Xmas Eve drop fer shoor


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:15pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 3:22pm

    Hard to pardon that one


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 7:35pm

    How'd Mitch win so well?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:16am

    While Fox quickly covers for it's anti-Dominion smears, perhaps trying to avoid another Seth Rich lawsuit loss... though not too convincingly.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:31am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:31pm

    Sydney Powell/Lin Wood kray kray - voting machine edition


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:04pm

    now this REALLY sounds like a podcast that might be worth listening to:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:44pm

    Did find it a shame Seth's last 1 or 2 got overshadowed. I mean, there was Bolton's book in the summer and who else? Don't know if he specifically picked up on the illegal Egyptian funding of Trump towards campaign end 2016, but he certainly had much more eye on the Mideast influences (including Israel) rather than just the Russian stuff that's gotten most attention 


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:48pm

    Powell is not Trump's lawyer, she is like a secret friend or a secret agent or a secret Santa or a secret Kraken or something:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:32pm

    A bit sexist, but "be careful of a woman scorned". Powell comes across as a total incompetent ditz, yet somehow she has this amazing staying power. ((how she didn't get thrown off the Flynn case or sanctioned by Sullivan after patently false filing after another seems incredible to start. That she rose from the ashes after the public disavowal is another, not that Manafort or Stone et al actually went away when supposedly given the boot)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:41pm

    Is it me, or does this look like a scene from an Agatha Christie book?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:51pm

    Pretty freaky to think of Powell playing to such an ardent desire for affirmation and possibility. She moves beyond the event horizon.


    by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:10pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:24pm

    leakers tales to WaPo of the ragtag crew of conspirators currently operational:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:00pm

    key quote confirming it is as most of us suspect

    “He is grasping at straws,” one senior administration official said. “If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it’s over, he doesn’t want to hear from you. He is looking for people to tell him what he wants to hear.”


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:04pm

    a madcap "whoever is available", might accept and might be friendly to fill jobs necessary for transition?

    There was a massive fight about not letting Ezra Cohen-Watnick back into government that involved Bolton’s deputy and others nearly 2 years ago. Now: “Ezra Cohen, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member and Chairperson of the Public Interest Declassification Board.”

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 22, 2020


    This is one of dozens of appointments the White House released for boards/etc that the president, whose attempts to put political appointees in various jobs didn’t work, is using to stock with allies

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 22, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:30pm

    Trump grants clemency to 20 people, including three ex-GOP members of Congress and two men convicted in the Russia probe

    By Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:32 p.m. EST

    [....] Trump gave a full pardon to George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to his 2016 campaign who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its Russia investigation [....]

    Trump also pardoned Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who had worked with Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in work related to Ukraine and pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller’s team.

    The president has now used his powers to personally intervene and grant clemency in multiple cases Mueller brought against his former advisers. In November [....]

    Trump’s other pardons on Tuesday included grants of clemency to former Republican members of congress Steve Stockman, Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins.

    He also pardoned four military contractors convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:36pm

    on the 4 military contractor pardons-were Blackwater under Erik Prince


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 8:45pm

    Seth Ambramson


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:48pm

    Latest Comments

    more