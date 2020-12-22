Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
previous thread here 12/15 thru 12/20
Biden named Warren-ites to his team yesterday and former DLC chief Bruce Reed today. Big tent party. Big tent White House. https://t.co/DufWbXPrcx— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 22, 2020
Now we are again reminded of the grim Bush legacy with President-elect Biden’s nomination of Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence.
Biden will be keeping Trump's tariffs on China, at least for the time being.https://t.co/oX6mRWy9os— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 22, 2020
previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/15/2020 - 8:36pm with "CA ORDERS 5,000 BODY BAGS AMID "MOST INTENSE" CORONAVIRUS SURGE"; ending 12/21/2020 - 2:55pm
Fauci warns against "overreacting" to new strain, advises against banning UK flights https://t.co/iVx5FzOQhc pic.twitter.com/hMKIVOfTZu
Why Are Shootings Up in New York City? We Asked Four People on the Front Lines https://t.co/KiZc8sRA9J via @THECITYNY— Emperor-Elect Detective Nolan (@DetectiveNolan) December 22, 2020
You have to read the full details of the assault
SALEM, Or.—A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.
The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.
Really good @nanditab1 look at Biden and tech w/ bunch of nuggets including that former Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has been pushing certain people like Christopher Kirchhofffor and Jared Cohen the Pentagon and State Dept. https://t.co/FelH1R5SX2— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 21, 2020
...and Jupiter aligns with
Mars Saturn, Then peace will guide the planets, And love will steer the stars…?
To conclude what has been a truly extraordinary year, we’re about to witness the ‘great conjunction’ - a phenomenon which hasn't been seen in 800 years. https://t.co/W1I3ZDM7r3— euronews (@euronews) December 21, 2020
A lesson about thinking more than twice about seceding from any union without extreme planning for contingencies
Trucks stranded in Kent after France shuts borders to UK traffic think situation will get worse after Brexit
I know we like to pretend we're moving on, but it seems that he is not doing so.
Shocked that Chuck Schumer has his own bipartisan magic https://t.co/E2UPH7KVga https://t.co/NJzXZ5xl7K— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 20, 2020
If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:
”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz— Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 18, 2020
Deja vu?
Education Secretary
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:22pm