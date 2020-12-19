Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:
”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz— Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 18, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:56pm
splainer thread on what was hanging up the deal as regards the Fed and Toomey (and what Schumer solved with compromise language) by Member, Congressional Oversight Commission and Managing Director, Corporate Power Program @RooseveltInst Formerly: economic adviser to @senwarren
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 1:29pm
The Hill has a new headline story: Senators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage
By Alexander Bolton & Mike Lillis - 12/19/20 11:48 PM EST
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:06am
Politico: Stimulus deal in sight after compromise reached on Fed dispute
Negotiators cleared the final major hurdle on a nearly $1 trillion stimulus package ahead of a Sunday night government funding deadline.
By MARIANNE LEVINE, SARAH FERRIS, HEATHER CAYGLE and BURGESS EVERETT
Updated: 12/20/2020 12:06 AM EST
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:13am
note last sentence from above
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:17am
more confirmation of done deal, to NBC news:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 1:22am
I find this a real interesting comment, comedian Titus retweeting Liz Warren, that he's bitching he wants to see more non-partisanship and chiding her about it! I've been following him quite some time and it's clear he's pretty liberal,never seen him criticize a Dem like this. I am surprised to see him vocally fed up with the partisanship in Congress, I would instead suspect him to do more anti-GOP shtick:
Biden may have his pulse on something that all of us news junkies who see a lot of partisan shrieking don't see.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:54pm
I've seen this dozens of times. The right does ten extreme things and people shrug. But let one democrat start to fight back and they run to the fainting couch. Fuck him
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:47pm
I think he just had an equal time moment - 95% he's ragging on the Republicans.
But yeah, she should be advertising how they're defending the people's interest.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:47pm
Andrew Yang retweeted this, from yesterday,, sometime in the last 3 hrs.--basically lobbying until the very end:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:59pm
It's now truly DONE done, totally: Congress clinches sweeping deal on coronavirus relief, government funding
@ The Hill.com - 12/20/20 05:41 PM EST
Article has confirmation from all Congressional leaders. I don't expect many accurate particulars until journos stay up all night reading it. I can't imagine most congresspeople voting know everything in the bill when they vote for it, they'll probably find out in the next few days just like the rest of us.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 7:44pm
More happy with the bipartisan thing going on:
and here's Kamala Harris crowing tonight about bipartisan support for her own bill about border missing persons:
Here's Senator Schatz saying the stimulus while not perfect is pretty damn good for bipartisan
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 7:56pm
wow, this one I can hardly believe, low income housing advocate Diane Yentel seems absolutely thrilled, she's the type that, to me, seemed like she would never be satisfied:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 8:15pm
Sarah Kliff amazed that the Medical Billing law finally happened:
Here's the NYTimes editorial board:
and an analysis piece by Ben Casselman and Jim Tankersley for their Economy section
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 8:37pm
This is pathetic. There is a huge banner at a gas station near where I live that says "WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS!" $600 stimulus is going to be seen as a pittance by most Americans and, since everyone who paid in to taxes and made less than 100K will get it, it will make more Americans sympathetic to Democrat Socialists than they've been since at least the 1940s. Josh Hawley and Donald Trump himself on one side and then AOC, Ilhan Omar, etc. on the other wanted checks bigger than $600 sent out. The governing class that decided on this is aging and will be out of power soon. They're setting things up for revolution.
by Orion on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:23am
While I agree that the $600 stimulus is pathetic if it was intended to live on > you are ignoring that unemployment was extended. And help for businesses, too.
Not everyone is free-lancing bums like most of us dagblog members are, they have been getting unemployment. There's also all kinds of loan freezes, like student loans, mortgages, etc.
All stimulus checks were always intended to be just that, "stimulus", spending money to get consumers buying something more. The amount is still laughable, but was never intended as replacement income.
I am not making excuses, as I think we are way below what most western countries are doing on replacing income. We always have been, our unemployment insurance payments have always been pitifully low. And that's the way most Americans seem to like it until now. Guaranteed minimum income was a very radical idea to most until covid happened.
Just pointing out that you are being inaccurate about what's going on with this bill and what went on with the last one.While it's a sizeable minority, is not a majority that is suffering with zero income, it's basically the people that were already suffering before all this happened.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:44am
interesting point learned from the last cash:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:11am
That's not what happened. I don't want to be partisan but why can't we just spell it out. It wasn't AOC etc. that wanted higher amounts. It was virtually all the democrats. But the senate and the presidency is still controlled by the republicans And they set the limit.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:05am
Yes very true, that was mentioned many times that Dems gave in on the amounts to have any bill at all. They even played chicken for quite some time on that very thing. They said no deal unless all Americans get XXX and and GOP said "okay no deal". AND THAT'S THE MAIN REASON FOR THE DELAY.
And as I learned when I had to do a bankruptcy of business assets when resale values were very low: something is better than nothing! I.E., this or that would be worth more in a year, but I gotta take the cash I can get now; I need cash now, not a promise of more later.
People that really needed something, anything, had to wait while both sides were playing chicken to the deadline.
Again, it behooves to remember that even though they have increased vastly, not everyone in the country is in those food bank lines. Many people are weathering this just fine, pleasantly surprised that they like the work at home thing, moved out of the city, found time to smell the roses, etc...And they don't think they should be paying for the new poor, they think Jeff Bezos should or something like that...they are citizens too and have a vote and we have to live with them and those they elect to represent them.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:20am
see comments there to Noah Smith, many point out things like unjust allocation and argue unwise spending.
But the reality of us spending more than nearly everyone else surprised me too.
Meanwhile here's Tedeschi''s whole thread which has more particulars about the current bill
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:06pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:58pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:02am
Andrew Yang tweeted this Politico article on topic:
followed by retweeting this long thread of tweets by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of DE explaining her vote
and replying to her at the end of it because she mentioned him
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:26am
Joe Biden just tweeted on it a few minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:29am
Bernie Sanders' statement tweeted 1 hr. ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:39am
Looking like there's not going to be any trouble with the lame duck, they just sent email to all the reporters that he just signed the temporary extension:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:46am
AND-not really news-Rand Paul is being a prima donna:
edit to add, to be clear, that's about the Defense Bill:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:53am