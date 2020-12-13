Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Trying to find the right tree (not Melania's) and ornament to go with this festive crooked occasion...
A standing Xmas tree it seems is the hardest to find. A lot of lying, not much standing.
They came to me, giant jurists with tears in their eyes, and they said "Sir, you're so good at standing. Just the best stander ever." But then these people on the "Supreme" Court--who even put them there, anyway?--tell your favorite president he can't stand? LIES! https://t.co/t1DlNTmTuW— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 13, 2020
You have to read the full details of the assault
SALEM, Or.—A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.
The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.
Really good @nanditab1 look at Biden and tech w/ bunch of nuggets including that former Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has been pushing certain people like Christopher Kirchhofffor and Jared Cohen the Pentagon and State Dept. https://t.co/FelH1R5SX2— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 21, 2020
...and Jupiter aligns with
Mars Saturn, Then peace will guide the planets, And love will steer the stars…?
To conclude what has been a truly extraordinary year, we’re about to witness the ‘great conjunction’ - a phenomenon which hasn't been seen in 800 years. https://t.co/W1I3ZDM7r3— euronews (@euronews) December 21, 2020
A lesson about thinking more than twice about seceding from any union without extreme planning for contingencies
Trucks stranded in Kent after France shuts borders to UK traffic think situation will get worse after Brexit
I know we like to pretend we're moving on, but it seems that he is not doing so.
Shocked that Chuck Schumer has his own bipartisan magic https://t.co/E2UPH7KVga https://t.co/NJzXZ5xl7K— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 20, 2020
If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:
”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz— Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 18, 2020
Deja vu?
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 8:12pm
Russians will FIND PROOF Fake News Deep State Biden conspiracy MILLIONS and MILLIONS ballots (LEGAL FOR ME!) Bigly Huge Historic Crimes to be EXPOSED in CONGRESS SOON! I DO NOT QUIT! I WILL WIN! Stand Up and STAND BY and $end All You Have TODAY for MY FIGHT! GOD BLESS [email protected]
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:53pm
Am I the only one who would like a look at these hacks?
Seriously, it sounds like the kind of stuff we Americans deserve to see. Especially if they are secret.
by CVille Dem on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:00pm
C'Ville, Blumenthal not pleased after classified briefing today, see over here on my news thread on the hacks
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:47pm
Trump bad luck in NY court
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:09pm
fwiw, Palmer Report version of holiday cheer:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:46am
Detroit chasing Trump now
Beware whose tail you pull, Don
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 1:54am
and then there's these guys, and something just tells me they got better lawyers
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:45am
Hope they're asking damages
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:14am
another!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 6:19pm
Paul Behrends, Mikhail Lesin - Twins from different Russian mothers?
(reminded of initial reports that Lesin "fell down drunk and hit his head". Then with autopsy allowed a bit more like Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" or worse. At least didn't fall off balcony of hotel room - that was getting old...)
But sure, accidents do happen.
https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/12/paul-behrends-former-staff-member-of-...
https://www.businessinsider.com/new-details-mikhail-lesin-vladimir-putin...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/putins-media-czar-was-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:16am
Josh Marshall retweeted:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:00am
side note I find interesting: Elias (Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all.@DemocracyDocket Founder) passed 400,000 followers on Twitter 5 hrs. ago and is already over 401K. That's simply amazing to me given what he tweets about!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:09am
#DiaperDonald refusing to leave the throne.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:41am
Barr's Pardonpalooza? Xmas Eve drop fer shoor
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 3:22pm
Hard to pardon that one
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 7:35pm
How'd Mitch win so well?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:16am
While Fox quickly covers for it's anti-Dominion smears, perhaps trying to avoid another Seth Rich lawsuit loss... though not too convincingly.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:31am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:31pm
Sydney Powell/Lin Wood kray kray - voting machine edition
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:04pm
now this REALLY sounds like a podcast that might be worth listening to:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:44pm
Did find it a shame Seth's last 1 or 2 got overshadowed. I mean, there was Bolton's book in the summer and who else? Don't know if he specifically picked up on the illegal Egyptian funding of Trump towards campaign end 2016, but he certainly had much more eye on the Mideast influences (including Israel) rather than just the Russian stuff that's gotten most attention
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:48pm
Powell is not Trump's lawyer, she is like a secret friend or a secret agent or a secret Santa or a secret Kraken or something:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:32pm
A bit sexist, but "be careful of a woman scorned". Powell comes across as a total incompetent ditz, yet somehow she has this amazing staying power. ((how she didn't get thrown off the Flynn case or sanctioned by Sullivan after patently false filing after another seems incredible to start. That she rose from the ashes after the public disavowal is another, not that Manafort or Stone et al actually went away when supposedly given the boot)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:41pm