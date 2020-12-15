Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt— Axios (@axios) December 16, 2020
You have to read the full details of the assault
SALEM, Or.—A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.
The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.
Really good @nanditab1 look at Biden and tech w/ bunch of nuggets including that former Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has been pushing certain people like Christopher Kirchhofffor and Jared Cohen the Pentagon and State Dept. https://t.co/FelH1R5SX2— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 21, 2020
...and Jupiter aligns with
Mars Saturn, Then peace will guide the planets, And love will steer the stars…?
To conclude what has been a truly extraordinary year, we’re about to witness the ‘great conjunction’ - a phenomenon which hasn't been seen in 800 years. https://t.co/W1I3ZDM7r3— euronews (@euronews) December 21, 2020
A lesson about thinking more than twice about seceding from any union without extreme planning for contingencies
Trucks stranded in Kent after France shuts borders to UK traffic think situation will get worse after Brexit
I know we like to pretend we're moving on, but it seems that he is not doing so.
Shocked that Chuck Schumer has his own bipartisan magic https://t.co/E2UPH7KVga https://t.co/NJzXZ5xl7K— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 20, 2020
If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:
”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz— Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 18, 2020
Deja vu?
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
Mitch McConnell, retweeted by Dr. Scott Gottlieb:
Election recalls are brutal
U.S. SINGLE DAY RECORD FOR DEATHS today, 3,234:
Jesus! NYTimes has 3,607!!!
hope all the selfish that traveled for Thanksgiving really enjoyed their dinnner!
The turkey's revenge
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:32am
Emmanuel Macron has coronavirus; French president to self-isolate for 7 days.
Look the rest up yourself. The scientists are confirming.
They don't know much yet, but they do know it's also been confirmed in Italy
Complications could include: vaccines could be obsolete soon, get it? "They" don't know for sure.
shit, THE MUTATION THING IS LOOKING MORE SERIOUS ALL THE TIME! Everybody in the world needs to cross their fingers that it doesn't throw a wrench into the works for the hopes that the vaccines can get us back to something like "old normal". And for chrissake everyone has to stop traveling NOW.
This is a monster after all modern humans, we are being tested to see if our brains are really good enough to stay on top of the evolutionary heap. Maybe all the stoopids will end up being culled if we can't figure this out. It's truly dystopian.
Vitamin D until the vaccine reaches you. May not be much, but a significant reduction in infection and severity.
yup more on vitamin D here:
Of course I'll give my dose to trans females of color...
Noah Smith thinking exactly what I was thinking, except I think "which would suck" is too mild:
Allow me to add the explanatory note to this tweet that the Times (of London) prides itself on being a more serious newspaper than those in the tabloid tradition:
Two cases of new strain identified in Australia
NYTimes has a very good roundup & splainer on the mutations:
doesn't solve Newark International, though, and viruses in general don't seem to be afraid of bridges and tunnels. I hopefully presume Cuomo and Gov. Murphy have talked about this...and hey, a negative test means zip in the scheme of things...why not just enact quarantine for a while?
Spain and Sweden were just added to the list of those deciding fuggedaboutit for now:
after all, this happened a few days ago:
