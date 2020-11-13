"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:07pm
The problem: this “young-college-graduate bubble”. That's the nice way of saying the young woke indoctrinated by woke-ology which has infiltrated the humanities departments of all major universities. The majority of young elites out of the best universities in the humanities think exactly alike and you can't even get them to open those minds to a wider world, it's very frustrating, they think they're not indoctrinated, that it's just normal that everyone agrees. It is a little like dealing with Mao's young red guards, anyone who disagrees is considered a reactionary nut. Since a lot of time they are working under elders, they are quiet, for now, but difficult to deal with, like robots in a way.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:21pm
I'd be careful - Greenwald just wanted to publish stuff that wasn't fact checked, or out-and-out lies. No "bubble" - at some point you can't just make shit up.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:46pm
cross-link to a related old blog item that popped into my head http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/yoko-taught-him-good-31536
But then he's an old guy, born 1975, schooled by Ethical Culture School and Dalton, the latter also taught Yglesias if I remember correctly.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:33pm
Senior Political Analyst & fill-in Anchor for CNN @NewDay. EIC of The Daily Beast 2013-2018. Author, Wingnuts & Washington's Farewell.:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:40pm
It's fine if that's what he thinks he needs to do but he's going from a free site to one of the most restricted paid sites. The question of how journalists get paid in a time of google and facebook sucking up so much of the advertising dollars is an important question. But if or until we get a good answer to that question I won't be able to read Yglesias anymore which is disappointing. I was paying for three sites but I had to cut back to two. Given how little I make a month from SS two is quite a stretch for me. I periodically give up a subscription after the bargain price ends to try another but it's unlikely that would be substack. I can't read enough of the site to get a sense of it's value compared to other sites and Greenwald is a turn off and Sullivan isn't much of a draw for me.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:19pm
I was able to read the Friedersdorf piece because it was my last free Atlantic article for the period, so I totally get what you are saying on that front.
He's not saying it's all a good thing, he's saying: okay and what are we gonna get in big news media if the best writers keep feeling they have to do this? The young woke are bullies in their own way. The fight against them taking over everything is real. It's like Emma said on one news post this summer "when did the NYTimes get so woke?" It really was like it happened over night. WaPo really strikes me lately as having a far more objective approach.
He didn't say but I am thinking now: and now that coverage will turn a bit more towards Biden admin and policy, what's the frequency gonna be? Constant agitprop attack from the left while Trump Media Co. attacking loonily from the right?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:04am
I see the problem but I'd like to get more information as to why there wasn't a different solution than going to a paid site. According to what I've read you only get one article a month from substack. Was there no way to push back at vox and why? I agree with PP's opinion of Greenwald so I shugged when he left. Greenwald needs an editor and a fact checker before he posts his articles. He's a Hannity or Carlson for the left. But Yglesias makes good arguments to support his views. Is the problem that bad? Or perhaps he makes most of his money off his podcasts and didn't want to engage in the fight.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:25am
no it's not money, it's this, it's having to be a manager on tippytoes about what you say communicating with the woke kiddies. He was told like a month or two ago to get off twitter, to stop publicity opinionating, to tone it down, but he wants to write what he wants to write. There was tension between him and Ezra on that, I remember seeing it on Twitter. Turns out it was a trans employee complaining about him signing that "Harper's Letter," being offended by it. That's dangerous, they'll like sue or go on strike if you don't kowtow
See what is common now, is that the kiddies raise issue with things the boss says on Twitter or signs a group letter or whatever and they threaten to sue. Or get a gang together of like minds and threaten group action like strike or just bad publicity.
The issues in The Atlantic letter are real, academics and journalist and writers do feel a teeny little bit like Salman Rushdie recently.
This is very common in the museum world right now, the young employees gang up if you offend them with something in curatorial or similar, it's very easy to smear an institution on social media. You don't even need to threaten to sue, get a lawyer or start a union. All you have to do is yell "wolf!" on social media and all of a sudden you have a rep as an evil oppressive institution.
Everything is on tippytoes, you have to be politically correct. If you're not politically correct at every moment you can get into big trouble. This is what happened at the NYTimes. First they went for hiring lots of young people in order to attract the new demographic and surprise surprise surprise, old time reporting types have to walk on tippytoes around them or they sue (Glenn Thrush one example I suspect. He's back reporting after being put on "sabbatical" but he doesn't go on social media anymore and he used to do short quippy old crank tweets that were very deadpan funny, I really liked them, I suspect he used the wrong words once or twice.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:46am
above excerpt may have a few mistakes in it cause I had to copy it from my PDF copy I saved (The Atlantic website cut me off afterwards) and doing that inserted a lot of code and shit instead of text, which I had to edit back in.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:32am
so Friedersdorf in his piece is emphasizing that the more public and "free" your writing is, the more you have to deal with this. And mature writers don't want to waste time on that. They want critical input, but they don't want the woke police descending in their gangs. Big institutions have no choice, they want that demographic along with the others, they have to kowtow. I began seeing this in the arts, and that's when I started my "Wokee" thread. It was just to follow the fight, who was fighting back and how, as a scholar. I don't have any illusions about being able to affect what's happening. Not that I like it, but I don't think I can affect it, I don't see any use in joining warriors for or against, especially as a retirement-aged person.
I just want to understand what's going on. That's precisely why I really didn't like people getting into long arguments about this or that writer on that thread like Thos. Chatterton Williams vs. Kendi. I just want to follow the fight, analyze it, figure out who is winning and who is losing and what the ramifications are.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:57am
On the Tom Cotton bit, it's like with Greenwald and Hunter gate - Cotton was using the Times for explicit and dangerous propaganda. The Times is often too accommodating for stuff like this, like Judy Woodward's pieces, publishing a partisan hitjob "Clinton Cash" as "news" during an election, a lot of Maggie Habeman's posts (i forget the term for little favor white lie tidbits to keep your source happy). After so much of this stuff, the GOP's learned to play the refs and get dubious stuff greenlighted as just balancing opinion. If we look at RealClearPolitics, we see a Left-right-left-right breakdown of stories, but the right ones always push something, er manic?
I don't say keep Cotton out of the opinion page, but to just drop him there with no parental guidance is irresponsible. The were looking to justify tanks in the streets. Maybe it's necessary, but it ought to be explained quite well and debated.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:06am
One way of summing this up: there's a major "generation gap" thing going on among the educated elite. Like boomers vs. greatest generation. The major difference between what's going on now and boomer youthquake vs. greatest generation values was that boomers were being drafted to go and fight and die in greatest generation's war. But otherwise very similar, as the 60's youthquake was a minority, elite educated youth, most of the "no college" youth wasn't rebelling against their parents' values.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:03pm
You're cancelling the 60s?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:43pm
From the horse's mouth on topic today:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:57pm
I don't know how worthy this Latino woman's claim was, it may very well have been quite worthy. But it's also a good example of what I am seeing a lot of in both the world of journalism and in non-profit arts institutions.If you are are on the management side in these fields, this is what you are dealing with constantly right now instead of working on your product not to mention trying to keep from shutting down for lack of income. Thread:
[added more tweets from thread for context - PP]
P.S. The L.A. Times is now a pretty small operation, they cut way down from what they once were.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:50pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:15pm
This is just ridiculous. I know Sam Harris well. I've read almost all his books. Seen many of his talks and debates. I read what Greenwald wrote about him and Harris' response etc. I don't need anyone to tell me Greenwald lied, spun, and quoted out of context. I've read other articles by Greenwald before I decided he wasn't trustworthy. But I don't claim that because I found one or even several bad articles that every single article he ever wrote is bad.
But I guess if you can find one good article, it's all good
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 12:59am
So he can tweet stuff like this without threats from employees:
Edit to add: or just stuff like this in general:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:26am
now that we got rid of that troublesome independent-minded old friend that doesn't follow woke rules?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:44pm
The first new hire we're looking for is a replacement for me.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 4:54pm
HOLY SHIT!
I don't care what he says or what it says in the article. He was jealous. Being in management sucks, it really does, especially these days.
Goodbye and good luck millennials as workers or an audience, black or otherwise, you want it, you got it, run it your way.
I have this gut feeling that there is a terrible generation gap growing in the elite culture. Boomers are retiring and millennials are bullying the smaller Gen X because they are independent-minded and won't follow the correct program.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 5:40pm
I noticed over his career that he likes to DOH! stuff like this out of the blue and you wonder what caused him to say it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 9:12pm
interesting on earnings at Substack:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:24am