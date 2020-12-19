If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:

”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz — Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020