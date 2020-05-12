    Counter-reactionaries working to staunch the wokee cultural tide

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:31pm |

    For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Abigail Shrier is author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 12:46am

    intriguing if not fully formed and too broad:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:04am

    A bit like Lenin(?) - the purpose of the Revolutionary is to foment revolution, not to govern. The Revolution can only be failed by not pushing for more revolution.

    Still, Stoller feels like a set of too long coffee cup aphorisms.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:10am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:46am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:58am

    There is contrast to draw between Nonviolence & Antiracism.

    In some ways they're related. In others antiracism threatens the progress nonviolence built.

    Yet all antiracism isn't the same.

    Thoughts on Kendi, DiAngelo & reclaiming the philosophy of MLK:https://t.co/OJ9kdaCwWy

    — John Wood, Jr. (@JohnRWoodJr) December 8, 2020


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:41pm

    great casual convo on humor and calling "racism" in current pop culture

    CONTINUES....!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:04am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 7:46pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 2:42am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 4:56pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 1:21pm

    Color lines. As if that's never been tried.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 1:24pm

    I think: good snark.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 1:27pm

    intriguing point but also depressing if those are the only two alternatives:

    I doubt very much he would think those are the only two, though, as he himself doesn't do either.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:28pm

    just an assortment I've been meaning to put here


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 3:11pm

    Strange: Schmidt, Lipsitch and Gould sounds more like a law firm than a white eugenics initiative. But I'm not sure they go far enough - Soylent Green would be the bioethical approach.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 3:23pm

    excerpt from above

    [....] What’s going on here? The truth doesn’t matter, all that matters is “winning” the argument. Even caliper-wielding skull scientists are good “allies” as long as they come to the “right” conclusions.

    Where does this leave us? The point of scholarship is that facts are facts, no matter whether they support a particular argument at hand.  Beard should simply have admitted that it was unlikely that a person with such dark skin would have been a prominent Roman Briton because there were very few people with such dark skin in the Roman world at the time. Beard should also not have speculated that Septimius Severus may have been very dark-skinned, because that seems very unlikely, as his background was a mix of colonial Italian and Punic. Neither of these groups is brown, let alone black, in complexion [....]

    other recent

    I remember the following, I hated it

     

    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 8:54pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:14pm

    One man, one vote requires a Constitutional amendment 

    Repairing Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, while difficult with a Conservative SCOTUS might be easier.

    Good luck on both.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:27pm

    One of these was intended as satire pic.twitter.com/MCeAC7GSAm

    — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 20, 2020


    by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:23am

    new McWhorter vs. Kendi spat:

    the top peanut gallery remark, one of many:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:28am

