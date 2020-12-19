Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Shocked that Chuck Schumer has his own bipartisan magic https://t.co/E2UPH7KVga https://t.co/NJzXZ5xl7K— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 20, 2020
If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:
”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz— Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 18, 2020
Deja vu?
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:56pm
splainer thread on what was hanging up the deal as regards the Fed and Toomey (and what Schumer solved with compromise language) by Member, Congressional Oversight Commission and Managing Director, Corporate Power Program @RooseveltInst Formerly: economic adviser to @senwarren
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:00am
The Hill has a new headline story: Senators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage
By Alexander Bolton & Mike Lillis - 12/19/20 11:48 PM EST
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:06am
Politico: Stimulus deal in sight after compromise reached on Fed dispute
Negotiators cleared the final major hurdle on a nearly $1 trillion stimulus package ahead of a Sunday night government funding deadline.
By MARIANNE LEVINE, SARAH FERRIS, HEATHER CAYGLE and BURGESS EVERETT
Updated: 12/20/2020 12:06 AM EST
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:13am
note last sentence from above
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:17am