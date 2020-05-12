Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4
The issue elicits laughter at dagblog, but is reflects past and current distrust of the health care system
Charles Blow gives a short synopsis of the history
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/opinion/blacks-vaccinations-health.html?
If history is any judge, in many communities, Blacks and Latinos will not be among the first to receive the vaccine.
If you have to drive up to receive the vaccine, for example, people without vehicles will be left out.
Hopefully, the Biden administration will take such things into consideration.
Not laughter - disbelief. 5000 black women (along with 2500 white women) were sterilized over 40 years starting in the Great Depression; 600 black men were enrolled in an initially useful test that got superceded within 10 years once pencillin became effective. Yes, cruel & ignorant depression-era South, finally brought a bit to it's senses *50 years ago*.
There are 40 million black Americans today - so 6000 is 1.5 of 10,000 today; perhaps 1.5 of 1 million of all the blacks who lived since the early 30's.
Instead of Charles Blow using his column to note the extreme advancement of blacks in healthcare and government positions the last 50 years, calming the by-now anachronistic fears of such things happening secretly and silently, he panders to a sense of paranoia. I mean, immigrant kids in cages came out, didn't it? Discrepancies for blacks in government programs are regularly announced and debated, including the unequal effects of Covid among many other diseases. A major testing site for Covid vaccines was University of Vanderbilt medical facility with now state-of-the-art facilities; the mayor and most of the administration of advanced Atlanta are black. Backwards Birmingham of steel and iron fame is now clean with more state-of-the art med facilities. Houston home of NASA for 60 years doing heart bypass at Baylor 65 years now. Sure, back in 1941 you had Appalachian guys joining the war against Hitler who'd never worn shoes. That's 80 years ago, thousands of NAACP lawsuits and a big Civil Rights Act 55 years ago.
Educate people. Sure, death rates of everything from cars to flying to vaccines to diseases to factories and coal mines and steel mills and sweatshops were much worse 80 years ago. Wake up. Killing yourselves to hold onto long dealt with scandals is backwards. Sure, research the program, check with trusted leaders, but stop the fucking fear mongering - it hurts people, it makes the whole race infantile and backwards. There are schools - use them. There are regulations - enforce them. MLK wasn't a pussy - I'm pretty damn sure he didn't scare people from using seatbelts and giving up life destroying cigarettes because some lynchings happened 30-40 years earlier. White bigots stood in the doorway barring blacks 55-65 years ago - should blacks be afraid to go to school, or bring up the subject every time education comes up? Should they be afraid to visit Hawaii because Pearl Harbor got bombed 80 years ago? Afraid to be astronauts because a rocket blew up 53 years ago, a Shuttle 35 years ago?
Now, black Covid infections are 750k, or 14% of the total US. Black deaths from Covid are almost 30k, or 18% if the total. That's not far above the black population percentage. But 750,000 infections is a lot more than 5600 people mistreated 50-90 years ago, 29,000 deaths in 1 year is a lot more than the couple hundred syphilis cases and deaths from the depression to civil rights era.
6000 black opioid deaths a year - 35k white, 4000 Hispanic. Do I need to bring up any other mistreatment to get people to take care of themselves?
No, there's too much laughter and mockery here. That's why I think we need to treat those who think Trump won the election with a bit more respect. They might not fully understand what's happening but that doesn't mean we can't be understanding. I'm sure rmrd agrees with me here. Blacks who won't take a vaccine, people who think Trump won, flat earthers, they're all the same and good people and we should respect then all and not criticize their beliefs. Let's all try to be more understanding. I have to say I'm feeling really good now that rmrd and I finally agree on something.
Candace Owens can unite the anti-vaxx legions I'm sure.
sorry to disappoint but they're gonna try this white lady "Dr. Orient" first
Whites are already guinea pigs by far on these vaccines - but people are out recruiting more blacks, to dissuade their fears and encourage participation to lower the disproportionate disasters on their communities.
Is this really the time to harp on age-old problems, or is it time to rally communal support and get the best defense going?
I'm gobsmacked.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/07/health/coronavirus-vaccine-trials-afr...
"I got mocked here years ago for lambasting the diagnosing of children and the prescription of mind altering SSRIs to them."
I'd have to see that thread before I accept your claim. I'm sure what ever happened it was more complicated than you portray it. I'm sure that many here are well aware of the problems of over prescribing stimulants like ritalin and as well as antidepressants to children.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:23pm
When I say that there was mocking, that doesn't mean everyone was. The audience at Dagblog is way more diverse than people would assume a progressive blog to be. Also, the zeitgeist on that issue changed abruptly in recent years.
by Orion on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:13pm
A bit of nuance needs to be pointed out about your link. That was about trying to get minorities in poor neighborhoods to volunteer for CLINICAL TRIALS for vaccines in like September. I'd say no myself! Don't need more health issues to confuse diagnosis of all my other problems, let someone else be the guinea pig. And I don't have a cultural history of stories of people who looked like me being fooled into being guinea pigs.
Remains to be seen now if vaccination with APPROVED vaccines will be such a problem in "ghetto" areas. It's all just talk until public health starts pushing it in those areas, we don't know. And they will, because it's crucial that crowded low-income urban areas filled with "essential worker" type people are going to need to be vaccinated or none of it will work.
I think: typical home health or nursing home aide (of any color). If he/she has made it this far, is still alive, kicking and working, he/she will be gladly vaccinated, not be thinking of old stories about Tuskegee or whatever.
AND if they offer payment for vaccination, low education people of all colors in dire need of money (homeless types for example) will say yes just like they did all the times before, for good or ill. (Just like they might sell a kidney!) There I said it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:17pm
p.s. need to reiterate: right now it's all talk and no proof that many black people won't want to be vaccinated because of fear from knowing about historic abuse.
All we got to go on from recent history is the problem of anti-vaxers with recent measles outbreaks among children because of anti-MMR vaccine agitation. I see a lot of whypipple involved in that plus outlier problematic little tribes like Hasidic Jews. I don't see much about poor inner city blacks and other minorities being a problem there, even the kids of poor crack addicts seem to get their shots somehow. How many blacks didn't get their free flu vaccine this year? Look to that?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:26pm
The mayor and the older gentleman in the video commented about the poor level of care they received. Both did not trust physicians. They are speaking about life in 2020.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:55am
Ask AA what shitty care she's received - stand in line. It's 2020 - you can get shitty care whatever your race, don't have to go back 90 years or 200 years. Whatever, they can just all refuse and die. Can go join the people worried about wearing masks. Not my problem. I'm not the pied piper for any race - just make sensible health choices. Or not. Darwin can handle the rest.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:37am
The discussion is about addressing the distrust Black people have of taking a vaccine during a pandemic. Many are front line workers who come into contact with many people.
Fortunately, Black physicians, nurses, and other activists are working to calm the fears.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/black-doctors-try-and-get-through-to-vaccine-resistors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:55am
Oh, i thought you wanted to just give up and wallow in injustices of the past. Or Daily Beast convinced you otherwise (if you could read past the Members Only bar)?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 9:24am
I noted the current displeasure Black people expressed about current medical care. In this case it becomes a public health issue.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 9:38am
Humorous in this setting
The Kremlin Is Offering Russians Free Vaccines, but Will They Take Them?
Distrust of the government is so widespread that 59 percent of Russians say they have no intention of getting a shot.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/world/europe/russia-coronavirus-vaccine.html
Activists in the United States are combating vaccine distrust here
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:13pm
That said, you're comparing the gov under Obama/Bush/Clinton to suspicion about Novichok Vlad whose enemies seem to fall off balconies or hit their head drinking?
Or this is just suspicion of the current administration? (which oddly attracted more black support than last time, so must have credibility with *someone*)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:14pm
I found the distrust level in Russia interesting
We will see how many Blacks take the vaccine
I think working to calm concerns about the vaccines are important
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:13pm
It IS very interesting to read up on the thousands and thousands of conspiracy theories that Russians have believed since 1922 because they could never trust what their government said. I highly recommend it, lots of way zanier stuff than just vaccine suspicions.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:25pm
if they do, they'll be making Trumpies happy, just like not wearing masks does:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:56pm
heh, hyperbole to make a point a lot further than I was doing:
really, don't people see it's racist in itself to presume people of color would think this way?
Nothing wrong with letting someone out of the requirement for various reasons, but making one them race, that's a racist reason.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 6:01pm
My small community is doing pretty well with masks and social distancing but there are a couple that refuse to wear one. The local store doesn't make a scene and I don't either because it's easy to keep away from them. But I know who they are and I avoid them at all times. If this really was a thing and a substantial number of blacks refused the vaccine any white or even black person with even average intelligence would avoid black people.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:10pm
good point! even if the covid vaccines ended up creating a whole generation of thalidomide babies down the line, for the next year or so it's gonna be the main tribal thing; the question is gonna be: are youse vaccinated or aren't ya? Talk about outcasts...
edit to add: wanna get on an airplane or visit a medical clinic or a state welfare office? show your vaccination documents! You are free to live "off the grid" as always...
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 6:48pm
We will see if high risk communities are a priority
NYT says that Pfizer's offer for more vaccine doses was turned down by Trump
Many doses will be delayed until June
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/us/trump-covid-vaccine-pfizer.html
BTW The people you said would take a vaccine if paid, are not going t be making a lot of airline trips.
You continue to provide humor.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:15pm
Ticketmaster would love to act as a gatekeeper.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:22pm
all I see here is you doing so much cherry picking for confirmation bias, even as to what posters on dagblog say and do not say, that you don't even notice I posted the same news from the same source on the same thread just a couple hours ahead of you, with comment, just a few comments upthread. You basically see only what you want to see and disregard the rest. In order to create strawmen you can argue with about what you want to argue about. It's abusive in a way, you use us to make us into straw men instead of communicating. But it's also cowardly--you want to advocate a certain point of view instead of honest communication an discussion. But you don't have the gumption to actually put words together in a individual blog post and then defend it (or not, by ignoring commenters). Hence the victim thing, the supposed persecution by "the triumvirate". Nope, what we actually are is constantly offended that you insult us by using us as dupes and characters in your continuing narrative (which again, you don't have the gumption to put into actual writing) instead of honest communicating like people who have long known each other do.
edit to add: if you don't want to truly communicate with and understand a few "others" on dagblog, any intellligent reader would naturally distrust your interpretation of any others in the real world.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:43pm
You always stick to this MO
Thankfully, handling the COVID-19 vaccine will not be in your hands.
Those in charge in the new administration will take the skepticism of the vaccine into consideration
The new administration will also deal with how people who travel by foot or public access will be able to receive the vaccine.
I posted about the NYT article in response to your post about venues demanding to see vaccine documents.
I am sorry that you feel slighted
Note that when you made a comment about poor people taking money to take a vaccine, I ignored it.
I felt pity
You post frequently
I post when the urge hits.
Your personal attacks really don't effect me.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:13pm
I have a post up about Biden reaching across the aisle.
I have a post about defund the police in mind, but haven't built up the gumption to post it.
I ignored your post about defunding the police.
I will post when the urge hits again.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:24pm
More cherry-picking on the vaccine persuasion battle
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-issues/black-vaccine-trust/2020/12/07/9245e82e-34c2-11eb-b59c-adb7153d10c2_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:45pm
Early Pfizer vaccine data
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/08/health/covid-vaccine-pfizer.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:14pm
both nurses here have dark skin, what a surprise not:
Not to mention one is a high-salaried (tho probably also burnt out and on the edge of PTSD) critical care nurse, but that's another thing. One of those "another things": people of color are quite an integral part of our health care system now. They do things like give immunizations and other treatments, are even involved in adminstering to clinical study particpants. About time to drop some of those early 20th-century stereotypes about most people of color being poorly educated dupes that have no power in the health care system? Like I said, anti-vaxxers are just as often white and highly educated...
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:43am
Nurse in Congress goes for vaccine
Are we surprised at this point?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 1:13am
CNN has a special on now addressing vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.
Great public service.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 10:00pm
Excellent interview with Fauci by Stephan Curry, mention threats to Fauci and his family, sports and sports affect on his career, social factors and virus rates, science of vaccines.
https://www.nba.com/warriors/news-blogs/conversation-with-curry
by NCD on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 10:58pm
Thanks for the link
A major problem appears to be incompetence of the Trump administration in distributing the vaccine.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:34am
Operation Warp Speed official takes responsibility for "miscommunication" on COVID-19 vaccine
UPDATED ON: DECEMBER 19, 2020 / 11:05 AM / CBS NEWS with video at link
edit to add, here's a hint that Yglesias has been discussing on the general topic with others, those interested can track it down using this:
in general so far there has been indication that there is a trend of prioritization of access to low income minorities OVER elderly of all colors and incomes, that the reasoning is political and social science based along the lines of "it's long past time to prioritize them", and not epidemiological-science based on what would make the most immediate impact and save the most number of lives. Very difficult ethics questions about what society should value the most are involved. I.E., sacrifice larger numbers in order to take the chance to rectify other problems which also cause loss of life?
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 2:50pm
more along the lines of the Yglesias discussion:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 3:02pm
Given that lacks, Latinos, and Native Americans represent a higher percentage of hospitalized cases and deaths, vaccinating those populations may decrease the burden on overflowing ICUs.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/investigations-discovery/hospitalization-death-by-race-ethnicity.html
What Dr Schmitz said:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/05/health/covid-vaccine-first.html
More detail than a tweet snippet
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 4:13pm
Yeah, "level the playing field" means "kill Whitey" - i get it. Wasn't that tuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 8:56pm
Your link is behind a firewall.
Vaccinating those at high risk protects the rest of us.
The California approach.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article247217141.html
Scientific and ethical.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:10pm
Looking at the ACIP recommendations,
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-11/COVID-04-Dooling.pdf
1A Most long term health facility deaths are black and Latino. The impact is seen when 20% or more of facility residents are Black or Latino. They are included in ACIP group 1A. The California plan focuses on community spread, so high risk groups in the community are vaccinated first. The 1A group does not prevent community spread. It does prevent nursing home deaths.
1B 25% of essential workers live in low income families. A significant portion might be ethnic minorities.
1C High risk medical conditions and those 65 or older
ACIP acknowledges their proposal is not set in stone.
Nursing home death data
https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2020/11/11/coronavirus-hits-harder-in-nursing-homes-with-black-hispanic-residents/
The ACIP model is a hypothesis
The California model is a hypothesis
We will only know which one, if either, is correct after analyzing the data
Both may fall apart.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:58pm
more here
he also retweeted this thread:
he also retweeted this today
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:38pm
just to reiterate, this does not appear to be true major problem appears to be incompetence of the Trump administration in distributing the vaccine, almost the opposite, as they would never do this
also, I am not going to look it up, but weeks ago I posted on how the CDC had basically said fuck you to the Trump White House and its staff and had started working more as if Biden was already president. This is also exactly why you are seeing Fauci speak again a lot in public, for a while there he just went off to a hidey hole somewhere, but he's back now. I have seen lots of evidence that even the Surgeon General appears to be on board with them all.
Policy now-like it or not- is from the CDC with the Pentagon assisting roll out of what they have directed.
The White House is a mad house concerned mainly with dealing with Trump focus on the election. Cabinet Depts. are doing what they think best, a distracted Congress being their only oversight right now. Not Trump, he's on another planet, could care less if we all die.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:23pm
Sorry, a President would have been on top of the distribution.
If the White House is a madhouse, that is on Trump.
It will be Trump's legacy.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 7:59pm
so then you also think Trump should get the credit for fast track development of the vaccine (which he dearly wants), and things like Gus Perna apologizing for screwing up (that would be an absolutely new thing for Trump, an order for an apology), Fauci appearing back on the scene, and basically anything that goes well until Jan. 20?
Geez get a clue, Trump's not doing a fucking presidential thing much less paying attention to the covid vaccine situation. The White House abdicated Coronavirus quite some time ago, task force kaput. Currently he's watching Newsmax all day, talking on the phone to Flynn & friends, searching for supporter's tweets, proving that Fox has no ratings anymore, talking to wacko lawyers and conspiracists. He couldn't even pay attention to the Army/Navy game he went to and left real fast.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:50pm
Trump is President, the buck stops at his desk.
He can take credit for Warp Speed
He can take responsibility for the fuck ups.
Obama took the hit hen the initial rollout of Obamacare crashed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:03pm
also the current reality is that once the vaccines are allocated to a state, currently the states make the choice who goes first, the governors. that's why they were bitching they couldn't get straight how many they would get, so they could plan allocation, and that's exactly what Perna was apologizing for.
Ideally in a pandemic, there would be federal rules, so states would all be on the same basis and no problems with crossing state lines, but there's not.
THIS DISCUSSION ABOUT MEDICAL ETHICS WAS THEORETICAL, it is a discussion going on with bioethicists that governors may or may not choose to listen to! Same with Yglesias. Trumpies not paying attention to any of this! They could care less. This discussion is more along the lines of what Biden should do!
Turns out there probably won't be enough to even start employing any suggestions until after Jan. 20.
You really need to let go of Trump derangement, and start thinking about what President Biden should or should not be doing, it's only 30 days away.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:59pm
Not Trump derangement
The states were clueless on where their allocation ps went.
Will people who got the initial dose, receive the second on time?
That will be on Trump's watch
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:07pm
AGAIN, clearly, you haven't been keeping up with the current news, he's not on it AT ALL, he's not doing ANYTHING, the White House is M.I.A., the entire government is running without input from the White House:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:34am
but also too, the best point, no need worrying about this issue right now, for months, as there's plenty of people who are willing for fight for a vaccination they can't get
could also be by late spring it will be the newest coolest thing to have that app on your phone saying you got vaccinated, a babe magnet.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:09pm
furthermore AIN'T NO MONEY FOR MAJOR IMPLEMENTATION YET:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:17pm
Getting the money won't be a problem. Seniors want it and republicans will not balk at appropriating the money. Even Trump made this promise to seniors in the campaign to get their votes.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:11pm
Somehow I associate "babe magnet" with Magnetic Resonance machines. But I guess I'm not the intended target.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:53pm
Babe magnet?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:18pm
also complicating this issue is that it might end up like a flu shot in that it will have to be a different vaccine every year with changing strains:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:46pm