The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4
Comments
headline story @ Politico right now: Pence prepares to oversee Trump’s loss — and then leave town
It’s a tactic Pence has used in recent weeks: stay out of the spotlight and insulate himself from his boss’s election-fraud crusade, while still bolstering his own credentials.
BY GABBY ORR AND NAHAL TOOSI
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 11:58am
Oh wow . . .
Just wrap him up and carry him out.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:59pm
Sewell Avery
https://corvusfugit.com/2019/11/29/1944-the-removal-of-sewell-avery/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:08pm
Wow!
by Orion on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:52pm
I have mixed feelings
I would love to see Trump in a similar picture
But, I think we need to focus on a new day and the inauguration
Trump should be ignored on the 20th
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:56pm
The chair carry is more dignified than a perp walk.
I recommend using a dollie, built to receive his favorite chair, to achieve the same result with less effort. The bizarre fanfare of it might tempt him to sit down of his own accord.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:25pm
there was just something about that image of him that rang so true, and it surprised me that I thought that! I guess I've seen enough of the recent whining that the victim thing is coming across so strong. It's like he'll never really be able to ge back that faux winner image he used to do. The more he complains, the more the loser brand sticks. Kind of amazing he can't see that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:33pm
During his career, Trump has combined bombast with making deals that kept him viable somehow. It is the only world he knows. He thinks the model is still viable.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 6:59pm
Maybe they could keep him in the Basement in a comfortable room and tell him he is free to leave at any time but he can't wander around in the halls as he pleases.
They could call it the Suite of Amontillado.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 3:59pm
good one, lol.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:27pm
3rd world shithole country reports
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:12am
"Papa Don" so appropriate. Breaking news:
by NCD on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:22am