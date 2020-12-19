The Great American War of 2020

More Americans died from Covid

the last 10 months than WW2 297,557.



More Americans Died than



Afghanistan 2,445

Iraq 4,431

Vietnam 58,220

Korean War 36,547

WW1 53,402

Spanish A. War 2,446

Mexican Amer War 13,283

9-11 2,977



COMBINED!



AND...

WE STILL HAVE 130,000

MORE DEATHS! pic.twitter.com/ClQ3kZCVxO