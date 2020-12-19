The Great American War of 2020

Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
More Americans died from Covid— Kirk Acevedo (@kirkacevedo) December 18, 2020
the last 10 months than WW2 297,557.
More Americans Died than
Afghanistan 2,445
Iraq 4,431
Vietnam 58,220
Korean War 36,547
WW1 53,402
Spanish A. War 2,446
Mexican Amer War 13,283
9-11 2,977
COMBINED!
AND...
WE STILL HAVE 130,000
MORE DEATHS! pic.twitter.com/ClQ3kZCVxO
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of anti-Semitism.
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
