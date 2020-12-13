Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Trying to find the right tree (not Melania's) and ornament to go with this festive crooked occasion...
A standing Xmas tree it seems is the hardest to find. A lot of lying, not much standing.
They came to me, giant jurists with tears in their eyes, and they said "Sir, you're so good at standing. Just the best stander ever." But then these people on the "Supreme" Court--who even put them there, anyway?--tell your favorite president he can't stand? LIES! https://t.co/t1DlNTmTuW— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 13, 2020
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of anti-Semitism.
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 8:12pm
Russians will FIND PROOF Fake News Deep State Biden conspiracy MILLIONS and MILLIONS ballots (LEGAL FOR ME!) Bigly Huge Historic Crimes to be EXPOSED in CONGRESS SOON! I DO NOT QUIT! I WILL WIN! Stand Up and STAND BY and $end All You Have TODAY for MY FIGHT! GOD BLESS [email protected]
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:53pm
Am I the only one who would like a look at these hacks?
Seriously, it sounds like the kind of stuff we Americans deserve to see. Especially if they are secret.
by CVille Dem on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:00pm
C'Ville, Blumenthal not pleased after classified briefing today, see over here on my news thread on the hacks
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:47pm
Trump bad luck in NY court
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:09pm
fwiw, Palmer Report version of holiday cheer:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:46am
Detroit chasing Trump now
Beware whose tail you pull, Don
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 1:54am
and then there's these guys, and something just tells me they got better lawyers
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:45am
Hope they're asking damages
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:14am
another!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 6:19pm
Paul Behrends, Mikhail Lesin - Twins from different Russian mothers?
(reminded of initial reports that Lesin "fell down drunk and hit his head". Then with autopsy allowed a bit more like Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" or worse. At least didn't fall off balcony of hotel room - that was getting old...)
But sure, accidents do happen.
https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/12/paul-behrends-former-staff-member-of-...
https://www.businessinsider.com/new-details-mikhail-lesin-vladimir-putin...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/putins-media-czar-was-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:16am
Josh Marshall retweeted:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:00am
side note I find interesting: Elias (Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all.@DemocracyDocket Founder) passed 400,000 followers on Twitter 5 hrs. ago and is already over 401K. That's simply amazing to me given what he tweets about!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:09am
#DiaperDonald refusing to leave the throne.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:41am
Barr's Pardonpalooza? Xmas Eve drop fer shoor
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 3:22pm
Hard to pardon that one
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 7:35pm