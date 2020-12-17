Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of anti-Semitism.
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai
Full list of 384 orgs:https://t.co/D3oPHLyh8f pic.twitter.com/DRytGanovP
by ‘weaponising fake news’ and ‘fighting wokeism’
This is why I bang on about ‘the evil of Trump’. He’s a very bad influence. @npton_cons in the name of Peel and Disraeli please stop this at once. It’s not big and it’s not clever. Lying is lying is lying. https://t.co/1J7zRoTdXY— James Mulraine (@MulraineArt) December 16, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Short-lived: half our energy from renewable sources by 2050. Imagine the change by 2080, as all cars & trucks go electric...
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php
Also, as Russia's tried to hold the EU hostage with natural gas, there will be some hesitancy for countries to place their food resources at Russia's whim.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:44pm
Russia has a whole lot of open space, though, space that they've wanted filled for some time. It could be very attractive for Asian migrants.
by Orion on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 9:44pm
I think the bigger question is what happens post-Putin. He's 68, probably wearing out his welcome post-Trump, will almost certainly be gone by 80 at outside, so within 12 years. I'm pretty sure the Russian people will not thrill to turning the motherland into home for more Asians, such as Chinese. It was one thing to lord over Mongolia and Kazakhstan, another to invite them home.
Additionally, taming the tundra's more about automation and Machine Learning, not adding more people to the plantation mix. And Russia's always been 2 countries, but the European one's not giving up to the Urals so quick. That's just where Russians build their reputation for toughness, not go to live. That got old in the 1800s & early 1900s when they were uneducated uppity aspirational Kulak peasants "taming the countryside". That didn't turn out well.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dekulakization
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:09pm