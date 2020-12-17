    Breach: Russian Hacking & Poisoning

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:20pm |

    Placeholder for Russian security attacks, Navalny results...

    Thread on major hack: http://dagblog.com/link/sprawling-hack-federal-agencies-spurs-alarm-whit...

    Oddly timed death of Congressional Putin pal affiliated with Rohrbacher. http://dagblog.com/comment/295907#comment-295907

    And just for character reference, Russia's sanctions for the Olympics for overt doping. Not very willing to play by the rules  https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fdb6eadc5b6f24ae35e304e 

    Longer Navalny Novichok thread (+ Navalny video)

    With subtitles


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:24pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:03pm

    Mitt Romney making very loud noises about the hacking and Trump not acknowledging it, according to CNN right now. I went to his Twitter feed and found this:

    he retweeted this on his personal account as well as his "Senator" account.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:10pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:38pm

    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 8:52pm

