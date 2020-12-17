Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Thread on major hack: http://dagblog.com/link/sprawling-hack-federal-agencies-spurs-alarm-whit...
Oddly timed death of Congressional Putin pal affiliated with Rohrbacher. http://dagblog.com/comment/295907#comment-295907
And just for character reference, Russia's sanctions for the Olympics for overt doping. Not very willing to play by the rules https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fdb6eadc5b6f24ae35e304e
Comments
Longer Navalny Novichok thread (+ Navalny video)
With subtitles
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:03pm
Mitt Romney making very loud noises about the hacking and Trump not acknowledging it, according to CNN right now. I went to his Twitter feed and found this:
he retweeted this on his personal account as well as his "Senator" account.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:38pm