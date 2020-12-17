Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of anti-Semitism.
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai
Full list of 384 orgs:https://t.co/D3oPHLyh8f pic.twitter.com/DRytGanovP
by ‘weaponising fake news’ and ‘fighting wokeism’
This is why I bang on about ‘the evil of Trump’. He’s a very bad influence. @npton_cons in the name of Peel and Disraeli please stop this at once. It’s not big and it’s not clever. Lying is lying is lying. https://t.co/1J7zRoTdXY— James Mulraine (@MulraineArt) December 16, 2020
More than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in the region have been coerced into cotton picking, according to a new report from the Center for Global Policy. https://t.co/afHKylX7pK
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
headline story @ Politico right now: Pence prepares to oversee Trump’s loss — and then leave town
It’s a tactic Pence has used in recent weeks: stay out of the spotlight and insulate himself from his boss’s election-fraud crusade, while still bolstering his own credentials.
BY GABBY ORR AND NAHAL TOOSI
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 11:58am
Oh wow . . .
Just wrap him up and carry him out.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:59pm
Sewell Avery
https://corvusfugit.com/2019/11/29/1944-the-removal-of-sewell-avery/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:08pm
Wow!
by Orion on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:52pm
I have mixed feelings
I would love to see Trump in a similar picture
But, I think we need to focus on a new day and the inauguration
Trump should be ignored on the 20th
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:56pm
The chair carry is more dignified than a perp walk.
I recommend using a dollie, built to receive his favorite chair, to achieve the same result with less effort. The bizarre fanfare of it might tempt him to sit down of his own accord.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:25pm
there was just something about that image of him that rang so true, and it surprised me that I thought that! I guess I've seen enough of the recent whining that the victim thing is coming across so strong. It's like he'll never really be able to ge back that faux winner image he used to do. The more he complains, the more the loser brand sticks. Kind of amazing he can't see that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:33pm
Maybe they could keep him in the Basement in a comfortable room and tell him he is free to leave at any time but he can't wander around in the halls as he pleases.
They could call it the Suite of Amontillado.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 3:59pm
good one, lol.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:27pm