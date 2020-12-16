AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai



Full list of 384 orgs:https://t.co/D3oPHLyh8f pic.twitter.com/DRytGanovP