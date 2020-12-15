Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
previous Covid News thread here, starting 9/12 - 11:06pm with "NJ HAS LOST 1 OF EVERY 500 CITIZENS TO COVID'; ending 12/15/2020 - 1:03pm
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt
[MORE NEWS IN COMMENTS] Haaland is Native American.
New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior - sources Reuters https://t.co/QjNqKj6XbA— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 15, 2020
New Interview: I talked to Mike Johnson, the Republican Congressman who organized the Supreme Court amicus brief in support of Trump’s election case, about the state of House Republicans, their next steps, and Trump’s love of the Constitution. https://t.co/TjwT0wy6VB— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) December 15, 2020
The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event
Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.
Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
Republicans spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a runaway pandemic; now they’re rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. What do these rejections have in common? In each case, one of America’s two major parties simply refused to accept facts it didn’t like. Notice, by the way, that I’m not including qualifiers, like saying “some” Republicans. We’re talking about most of the party here.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
see Dr. Eric's full twitter thread for laymen's translation of linked press release, by clicking on tweet below
BREAKING—Successful faster-than-speed-of-light demonstration of **QUANTUM TELEPORTATION** of up to 44 kilometer. @Caltech & @Fermilab scientists teleported quantum info for a sustained period across distance of 44 km via quantum entanglement teleportation.https://t.co/IbTjWvv9dR pic.twitter.com/yFIg1MAagq
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
I remember struggling to talk about this topic on Dagblog a while ago. The term "incel" hadn't arisen yet, so I used the term "American hikikomori" in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook murders, the anniversary of which was today.
A good deal of books on the subject of young men's "failure to launch" come from conservative authors. The phenomenon is global and while the rhetoric may seem brutal and cruel, this article demonstrates that the reasons for this phenomenon are impersonal.
A knowledge economy seems unfairly enough to desire young women more than young men as they are less threatening to the average person. The author notes that, when men were much more desired in employment, the circumstances included soldiering and very hard labor.
Potential conflicts:— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) December 14, 2020
—Biden’s brother-in-law owns telemedicine firm w/ overseas operations.
—Biden’s son-in-law works at medical startup firm.
—Steve Ricchetti’s brother is a lobbyist.
—Mike Donilon’s brother/Cathy Russell’s wife works at Blackrockhttps://t.co/67YND8FkUj
Hackers from a foreign nation-state have breached multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration https://t.co/kbb4mOHO5y— POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, Dec. 14
70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.
A.P.:
mx3x:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:25am
What Biden said last night:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:38am
What Mitch said Nov. 17: transfer of power will happen on time. Suggestion to read this from Nov. 8 if you haven't::
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:43am
yes, drumpf is still at it
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:50pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 7:38pm
Scoop: McConnell alerted White House before congratulating Biden
by Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, 5 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:43pm
McConnell urges GOP senators not to object to Electoral College vote
By Jordain Carney & Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com - 12/15/20 03:15 PM EST
same at Politico:
McConnell warns Senate Republicans against challenging election results
His guidance comes one day after the Electoral College officially affirmed Biden's win
plus this
they also have this story, echoing the Axios story above
How McConnell and the GOP let Trump down gently
The top Senate Republican finally recognized Biden's win, but he still needs the president's help.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:19am
The Joe and Mitch show gets started
By Renuka Rayasam @ Politico nightly 12/15/2020 08:00 PM EST
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:33am
Maggie Haberman 15 min. ago:
edit to add-3 hrs. earlier she retweeted WaPo's coverage of the McConnell meeting with Senators:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:51am