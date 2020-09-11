Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
In the meantime:
Follow @ossoff &
Follow @ReverendWarnock
more after the jump
Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
and then they retweeted this thread:
We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020
But only if we win the Senate.
followed by this
Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
previous Covid News thread here, starting 9/12 - 11:06pm with "NJ HAS LOST 1 OF EVERY 500 CITIZENS TO COVID'; ending 12/15/2020 - 1:03pm
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt
[MORE NEWS IN COMMENTS] Haaland is Native American.
New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior - sources Reuters https://t.co/QjNqKj6XbA— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 15, 2020
New Interview: I talked to Mike Johnson, the Republican Congressman who organized the Supreme Court amicus brief in support of Trump’s election case, about the state of House Republicans, their next steps, and Trump’s love of the Constitution. https://t.co/TjwT0wy6VB— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) December 15, 2020
The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event
Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.
Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
Republicans spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a runaway pandemic; now they’re rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. What do these rejections have in common? In each case, one of America’s two major parties simply refused to accept facts it didn’t like. Notice, by the way, that I’m not including qualifiers, like saying “some” Republicans. We’re talking about most of the party here.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
see Dr. Eric's full twitter thread for laymen's translation of linked press release, by clicking on tweet below
BREAKING—Successful faster-than-speed-of-light demonstration of **QUANTUM TELEPORTATION** of up to 44 kilometer. @Caltech & @Fermilab scientists teleported quantum info for a sustained period across distance of 44 km via quantum entanglement teleportation.https://t.co/IbTjWvv9dR pic.twitter.com/yFIg1MAagq
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
I remember struggling to talk about this topic on Dagblog a while ago. The term "incel" hadn't arisen yet, so I used the term "American hikikomori" in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook murders, the anniversary of which was today.
A good deal of books on the subject of young men's "failure to launch" come from conservative authors. The phenomenon is global and while the rhetoric may seem brutal and cruel, this article demonstrates that the reasons for this phenomenon are impersonal.
A knowledge economy seems unfairly enough to desire young women more than young men as they are less threatening to the average person. The author notes that, when men were much more desired in employment, the circumstances included soldiering and very hard labor.
Potential conflicts:— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) December 14, 2020
—Biden’s brother-in-law owns telemedicine firm w/ overseas operations.
—Biden’s son-in-law works at medical startup firm.
—Steve Ricchetti’s brother is a lobbyist.
—Mike Donilon’s brother/Cathy Russell’s wife works at Blackrockhttps://t.co/67YND8FkUj
Hackers from a foreign nation-state have breached multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration https://t.co/kbb4mOHO5y— POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, Dec. 14
70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.
by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm
Sometimes . . . @orion
You just have to hold your nose.
Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.
Use 'em ... then lose 'em.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm
Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am
Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am
looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above
Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys
ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR
By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am
The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am
More
retweeted this:
@'ed Donald Trump this:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am
And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am
Back to the Georgia Senate race:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am
Isn't he the one who fucked Stacy Abrams? ballot-wise. Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue?)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am
something viral going on that's not Covid
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:31pm
Interesting calling out of Senator Cornyn as an idiot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:47pm
Note: putting her Twitter address in above tweet means she gets a notification of it and every retweet of it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:56pm
Sigh. The stupidity...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:18am
currently pinned at top of page:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:39pm
doing a very serious hit on Jvanka with a twitter thread, zero humor involved:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 9:45pm
Still seeing it as a necessary project to needle Trump:
and to warn others that might copy him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 2:09pm
Ragging hard on the GOP, too:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:42pm
still needling him--
(above retweeted by Reed Galen)
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:05am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:09am
Steve Schmidt is "registering Democratic":
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:49pm