Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event
Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.
Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
Republicans spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a runaway pandemic; now they’re rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. What do these rejections have in common? In each case, one of America’s two major parties simply refused to accept facts it didn’t like. Notice, by the way, that I’m not including qualifiers, like saying “some” Republicans. We’re talking about most of the party here.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
see Dr. Eric's full twitter thread for laymen's translation of linked press release, by clicking on tweet below
BREAKING—Successful faster-than-speed-of-light demonstration of **QUANTUM TELEPORTATION** of up to 44 kilometer. @Caltech & @Fermilab scientists teleported quantum info for a sustained period across distance of 44 km via quantum entanglement teleportation.https://t.co/IbTjWvv9dR pic.twitter.com/yFIg1MAagq
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
I remember struggling to talk about this topic on Dagblog a while ago. The term "incel" hadn't arisen yet, so I used the term "American hikikomori" in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook murders, the anniversary of which was today.
A good deal of books on the subject of young men's "failure to launch" come from conservative authors. The phenomenon is global and while the rhetoric may seem brutal and cruel, this article demonstrates that the reasons for this phenomenon are impersonal.
A knowledge economy seems unfairly enough to desire young women more than young men as they are less threatening to the average person. The author notes that, when men were much more desired in employment, the circumstances included soldiering and very hard labor.
Potential conflicts:— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) December 14, 2020
—Biden’s brother-in-law owns telemedicine firm w/ overseas operations.
—Biden’s son-in-law works at medical startup firm.
—Steve Ricchetti’s brother is a lobbyist.
—Mike Donilon’s brother/Cathy Russell’s wife works at Blackrockhttps://t.co/67YND8FkUj
Hackers from a foreign nation-state have breached multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration https://t.co/kbb4mOHO5y— POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, Dec. 14
70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.
In light of news that Reddit is acquiring TikTok rival Dubsmash, here’s a chart showing how all of the big social media companies are starting to look the same https://t.co/bSsG0AO3UB— Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) December 14, 2020
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is big step towards the creation of an African common market. In @qzafrica, I argue that this represents a major opportunity for a forward-thinking country to implement Estonia-style e-Residency.https://t.co/sx2DWnZxpE— Jeff Mason (@JeffJMason) December 14, 2020
The process
The Electoral College’s certification on Monday of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory will leave just one final venue for President Trump and his supporters to challenge the results of the 2020 election: a joint session of Congress in January.
Every four years, the House and Senate come together to formally tabulate the electoral votes and raise any final concerns about the results. Normally, it is a perfunctory confirmation of the Electoral College vote. But this year, some of the president’s most strident supporters are threatening to transform it into a messy last stand by objecting to the results.
Pence in a vice
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
here's how Drumpf announced it, 20 mins. ago, he obviously had the letter way in advance:
two anchors and one White Houser reporter on CNN have said it's an attempt to turn the media attention to Drumpf and they're not going to spend a lot of time on the story. We'll see.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 5:54pm
Billy gives Don a vigorous blow job on the way out.
by moat on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 6:07pm
But kind of a limp response - still complaining about his lost erection. "He came (not). We saw. It died." I see why he's still complaining about "standing". Better to let sleeping dogs lie.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 7:00pm
While Barr worked hard to defend POTUS, his main objective was to weaken the system that caused the trouble for Trump. That the work benefited Trump made Barr look like a believer in the man. Barr did not disabuse him of the notion.
by moat on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:38am
Nice distinction, moat. Not a hack but a purposeful Norquist type conservative. Finding Trump a useful tool until he couldn't handle the nutsy child any more. Attitude like Bannon.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:51am
I doubt it. Sure, Barr's always been a hyoer partisan hack (right, Jeff?), but acting as Trump's personal lawyer was beyond that call of duty. This latest trick is likely to avoid charges, maybe get a last minute pardon while pretending to be a resister with a last second Road to Damascus conversion to truth and the American way.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:57pm
He is a bureaucratic hit man hired out by establishment types. Since his work weakens other establishment types, it must be related to the struggle between the agencies we catch glimpses of from time to time.
However that is playing out, the winners and losers of that scrum don't seem to be making the Heritage Foundation team nervous. It is hard to identify the actual client protecting Trump.
Whoever it is, they sure came along in the nick of time. But now the pony has stumbled and a back-up mount is ready at hand. Time to put the ride out of its misery.
by moat on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 3:22pm
Barr is 70, but it seems these assholes around Trump work overtime at assholishness long past retirement age. I suspect Barr will seek another gig as well.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 3:47pm
Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 6:54pm
this guy has a nice collection of quotes from the past several years that we all tend to forget:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 8:33pm
Uh, poetic Justice?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:45pm