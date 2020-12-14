Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
The process
The Electoral College’s certification on Monday of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory will leave just one final venue for President Trump and his supporters to challenge the results of the 2020 election: a joint session of Congress in January.
Every four years, the House and Senate come together to formally tabulate the electoral votes and raise any final concerns about the results. Normally, it is a perfunctory confirmation of the Electoral College vote. But this year, some of the president’s most strident supporters are threatening to transform it into a messy last stand by objecting to the results.
Pence in a vice
Mr. Pence is far from the first vice president to be put in the uncomfortable position of certifying his own ticket’s loss. Overseeing the session in 2001, Vice President Al Gore had to rule against objections that would have delivered the presidency to himself if they were sustained, eventually declaring George W. Bush the victor.
But Mr. Pence serves a uniquely mercurial president with a penchant for disregarding for the democratic process. The joint session will be a final dilemma, forcing him to balance his loyalty to Mr. Trump and his own political interests against his constitutional and legal obligations.
Precedent and statute give the vice president little wiggle room.
“There’s not much he can do,” Donald A. Ritchie, the Senate’s former in-house historian, said in an interview. “His job is really just to read them out aloud. It’s up to the members if they are going to do anything.”
His only other option may simply be not to show up, leaving the task of overseeing the session to Senator Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, who is the Senate president pro tempore, a distinction reserved for the longest-serving member of the chamber’s majority party.
This comes as electors face pressure from Trump supporters
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/14/us/politics/electoral-college-biden-trump.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:06am
“Trump supporters did not get the same kind of vitriol in 2016,”
Really?
https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/30/politics/banerian-death-threats-cnntv/ind...
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/12/electors-under-siege-232774
https://nypost.com/2016/12/14/electors-are-being-harassed-threatened-in-...
by Jeff (not verified) on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:34am
What we dealing with in 2020 is sedition
AG Bill Barr found noting
SCOTUS threw the Texas case out
18 state AGs went along with sedition
126 Congress members agree with sedition
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:10am
The day after the 2016 election:
More than a month after losing the election, Donald Trump, has tallied 734 tweets, comments, public statements calling the election a fraud, a steal, the worst crime in history, a conspiracy, and lying that he won and publicly attacking election workers, election supervisors, secretaries of state, governors, his former favorite Fox News and the free press.
Who's the bad? Who stokes the mobs in the streets? Answer - the self absorbed lying Kool-Ade tsunami dispensing needy self aggrandizing con man who is trying to destroy democracy and America.
by NCD on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:49am
They are closing legislative offices in Michigan because of credible threats
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/12/14/michigan-arizona-threats-electoral-college/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:20pm
Calling out the military Jeff?
Hillary refused to concede, riled up her backers for another 2 1/2 months,
refused to show up at the inauguration?
Obama refused to provide transition resources to the new Administration, refused to even acknowledge they won for a month and a half?
I mean, these are the same asshole dumb fucks who tried to destroy the US Postal Service to prevent mail-in ballots *and failed*.
When did you get so bad at false equivalency? Or you were always shit at it?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 3:27pm
Losing is brutal Jeff
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 6:48pm
You should be well aware of that. So much so that you need to blame the Hillary's loss on the bogeyman.
But Hey, gloat away if it helps you heal.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:44am
The distinctions,Jeff, were:
1) actual evidence of hacking, email dumps, illegal foreign donations, illegal access of 59 million social media profiles, foreign hacking farms (Mueller actually inducted and convicted/got guilty pleas from his investigation, rather than getting laughed out of court *59* times, like Rudy, Sidney, er al)
2) where i at least suspect other possible malfeasance, such as switching votes, i also recognize i may be wrong. Marcy Wheeler has told me directly that the Spectrum/Alfa server link is a dead end. I accept that as an end to that chain of speculation.
3) in other areas, bad Trump behavior has been confirmed and seen to repeat itself, such as his pressuring China and Ukraine for dirt in his opponent, for which he was impeached, and similar to the tactics his campaign manager Paul Manafort used to get Ukraine's PM wrongly thrown in jail. (Manafort if course was also found guilty of Mueller corruption charges)
4) DeJoy in particular did what he could to cripple the postal service and ignored a judge's orders to stop fucking with it until after the election. Again, Democratic allegations were upheld in court. Republican allegations weren't. Your team complains when it loses. Out team complain when it wins, but the remedies aren't followed. Big difference, no?
5) we won this time - take that like a man (or even enjoy that your shithead candidate was tossed out, giving a chance to come back to the light) and quit slinking around here like some pain in the ass partisan trying to piss on people's toes. So far you haven't shown you know dick, except your false equivalency shtick. Up your game if you want to be taken seriously. Your AG was gassing protesters so your Prez could make a PR statement in front of a church where the priest didn't want him to be. 4 years basking in Deplorables behavior should be enough for anyone. Atone.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:43pm
Poor Jeff - 2nd Amdt supplies for Trump lawyers? That's a unique legal angle they don't much teach in law school.
Texas condemns GOP-stacked Supreme Court cuz it's just not stacked enough to rubber stamp teh krazy?
"CONSERVATIVE" is being beaten like a red-haired step-child. Reminds me - is there a 10- or 12-step program to cure Trump addiction, come back to the real world before someone (besides 300,000 Covid deaths and millions who lost their jobs) gets hurt?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fd8124ac5b62f31c1ffb41d
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:31am
Lin Wood, he's running? or looking to have a network TV show? lawyering gets boring
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:47am
Lin Wood is trying to outdo Alex Jones. I guess it's hard to be truly outrageous when you have Trump as president:
BTW, Trump retweeted this one late last night. If his picture doesn't load, make sure to click to see the Chinese flag face masks.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:59pm
Don't assume everyone is as hyper partisan as you. The Texas lawsuit was sure to be rejected, along with most others.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:31pm
So why the fuck did they put everyone through the charade and use it as supposed proof of judicial corruption, so they could encourage their base to go crazy and pull out their guns - oh wait, did I answer my own question?
And your "not-hyper-partisan" view of this fuckery is what exactly?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 12:54pm
Put on ur party(san) hat!
Rudolph's back in town!
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 1:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:45am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:05am
Trump not doing too well on Fox today, either:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:24am
Waiting for Paul Simon, "50 Ways to Lose Your Leverage" -
"Don't trust QAnon, Don - they've nothing to run on.
And even Steve Bannon is looking to plea..."
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 4:46pm
Some smart people are thinking about a different scenario than Pence making himself a pariah with the entire establishment across the country:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:13am
Trump won't resign or self pardon. He's a mob boss, and a mob boss can't imagine having the humiliation of the law catch up with them.
by NCD on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 1:29pm
meanwhile, out in the real nationwide political system:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:48am
interesting related point of interpretation:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:51am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:23pm
from Michigan Republican rebuked after refusing to promise no violence as electors vote
By Max Greenwood @ TheHill.com - 12/14/20 11:20 AM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:31pm
The removal lasts for the remainder of the year. About seventeen days.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:46pm
Senator Lamar Alexander:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 8:15pm
It's like this "senior columnist" at The Washington Examiner is talking right to a born-again Mike Pence, especially with his title:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:44pm
and
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:37pm
more from that Epstein thread of statements from Biden today on a call to grassroots supporters, to encourage to look at the whole thread:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:00pm
Trump's lost Geraldo!!!
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 2:35am
Uggh, agist - how can Geraldo not respect the next Greatest Generation? I have a feeling this isn't gonna end well.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:59am