Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer signals he's willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal that doesn't include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for https://t.co/IlPISDZnY4— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 13, 2020
Hackers from a foreign nation-state have breached multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration https://t.co/kbb4mOHO5y— POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, Dec. 14
70,000 migrants were caught crossing the Southwest border of the U.S. last month — a 64% increase compared to last November that came in spite of the pandemic and strict immigration enforcement policies, border officials told reporters Monday.
In light of news that Reddit is acquiring TikTok rival Dubsmash, here’s a chart showing how all of the big social media companies are starting to look the same https://t.co/bSsG0AO3UB— Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) December 14, 2020
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is big step towards the creation of an African common market. In @qzafrica, I argue that this represents a major opportunity for a forward-thinking country to implement Estonia-style e-Residency.https://t.co/sx2DWnZxpE— Jeff Mason (@JeffJMason) December 14, 2020
The process
The Electoral College’s certification on Monday of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory will leave just one final venue for President Trump and his supporters to challenge the results of the 2020 election: a joint session of Congress in January.
Every four years, the House and Senate come together to formally tabulate the electoral votes and raise any final concerns about the results. Normally, it is a perfunctory confirmation of the Electoral College vote. But this year, some of the president’s most strident supporters are threatening to transform it into a messy last stand by objecting to the results.
Pence in a vice
The Cleveland Indians will change the team name
Following years of protests from fans and Native American groups, the Cleveland Indians have decided to change their team name, moving away from a moniker that has long been criticized as racist, three people familiar with the decision said Sunday.
The move follows a decision by the Washington Football Team of the N.F.L. in July to stop using a name long considered a racial slur, and is part of a larger national conversation about race that magnified this year amid protests of systemic racism and police violence.
Authorities in Tennessee were searching on Sunday for two men who escaped from prison last week, kidnapped a man and stole his truck. https://t.co/sTYqcSVmBl— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2020
(CNN)President Donald Trump still can't accept the numbers measuring his loss to Joe Biden: more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
But another set of numbers adds insult to his psychological injury. They show that -- notwithstanding lies as promiscuous as the ones he tells about election fraud -- Trump will leave office in January with a historically bad record on the economy.
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
Chris Wallace Grills Steve Scalise on 'Disenfranchising' Millions of Biden Voters https://t.co/KBjj6AjB6m— The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) December 13, 2020
Has there been any recent polling on this issue? The last polls I saw on this were that this is a majority position in the United States. Is it surprising that the majority's position has Congressional representation in a democracy? https://t.co/1Zy0EBiuoG— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 12, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
