The process
The Electoral College’s certification on Monday of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory will leave just one final venue for President Trump and his supporters to challenge the results of the 2020 election: a joint session of Congress in January.
Every four years, the House and Senate come together to formally tabulate the electoral votes and raise any final concerns about the results. Normally, it is a perfunctory confirmation of the Electoral College vote. But this year, some of the president’s most strident supporters are threatening to transform it into a messy last stand by objecting to the results.
Pence in a vice
Mr. Pence is far from the first vice president to be put in the uncomfortable position of certifying his own ticket’s loss. Overseeing the session in 2001, Vice President Al Gore had to rule against objections that would have delivered the presidency to himself if they were sustained, eventually declaring George W. Bush the victor.
But Mr. Pence serves a uniquely mercurial president with a penchant for disregarding for the democratic process. The joint session will be a final dilemma, forcing him to balance his loyalty to Mr. Trump and his own political interests against his constitutional and legal obligations.
Precedent and statute give the vice president little wiggle room.
“There’s not much he can do,” Donald A. Ritchie, the Senate’s former in-house historian, said in an interview. “His job is really just to read them out aloud. It’s up to the members if they are going to do anything.”
His only other option may simply be not to show up, leaving the task of overseeing the session to Senator Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, who is the Senate president pro tempore, a distinction reserved for the longest-serving member of the chamber’s majority party.
This comes as electors face pressure from Trump supporters
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:06am
“Trump supporters did not get the same kind of vitriol in 2016,”
Really?
by Jeff (not verified) on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:34am
What we dealing with in 2020 is sedition
AG Bill Barr found noting
SCOTUS threw the Texas case out
18 state AGs went along with sedition
126 Congress members agree with sedition
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:10am
The day after the 2016 election:
More than a month after losing the election, Donald Trump, has tallied 734 tweets, comments, public statements calling the election a fraud, a steal, the worst crime in history, a conspiracy, and lying that he won and publicly attacking election workers, election supervisors, secretaries of state, governors, his former favorite Fox News and the free press.
Who's the bad? Who stokes the mobs in the streets? Answer - the self absorbed lying Kool-Ade tsunami dispensing needy self aggrandizing con man who is trying to destroy democracy and America.
by NCD on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:49am
They are closing legislative offices in Michigan because of credible threats
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:20pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:45am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:05am
Trump not doing too well on Fox today, either:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:24am
Some smart people are thinking about a different scenario than Pence making himself a pariah with the entire establishment across the country:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:13am
Trump won't resign or self pardon. He's a mob boss, and a mob boss goes down fighting while taking, in Trump's case, if it comes to it, as many co- conspirators with him.
by NCD on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 1:01pm
meanwhile, out in the real nationwide political system:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:48am
interesting related point of interpretation:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:51am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:23pm
from Michigan Republican rebuked after refusing to promise no violence as electors vote
By Max Greenwood @ TheHill.com - 12/14/20 11:20 AM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:31pm
The removal lasts for the remainder of the year. About seventeen days.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:46pm