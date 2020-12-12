Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Authorities in Tennessee were searching on Sunday for two men who escaped from prison last week, kidnapped a man and stole his truck. https://t.co/sTYqcSVmBl— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2020
(CNN)President Donald Trump still can't accept the numbers measuring his loss to Joe Biden: more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
But another set of numbers adds insult to his psychological injury. They show that -- notwithstanding lies as promiscuous as the ones he tells about election fraud -- Trump will leave office in January with a historically bad record on the economy.
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer signals he's willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal that doesn't include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for https://t.co/IlPISDZnY4— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 13, 2020
Chris Wallace Grills Steve Scalise on 'Disenfranchising' Millions of Biden Voters https://t.co/KBjj6AjB6m— The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) December 13, 2020
Has there been any recent polling on this issue? The last polls I saw on this were that this is a majority position in the United States. Is it surprising that the majority's position has Congressional representation in a democracy? https://t.co/1Zy0EBiuoG— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 12, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
We are headed toward an era where ideas are largely going to be within the liberal tent and so the debate will be there too, so Biden's job will be to compromise.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 8:32pm
especially if people keep voting in anything near the numbers they did this time, I think they will definitely be only slightly liberal and only as regards certain things
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:16pm
also, it all depends on what you mean as "liberal". this guy says it at great length AND really well
excerpt
love this line
In post-Soviet Russia, you are forced to drink optimism, but in Capitalist America, optimism drinks you.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:00pm
During the "Greatest Generation," Democrats were dominating national elections but there was still a chasm between different voting blocs and geographic areas.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:01pm
The Greatest Miracle was that FDR bailed out the Greatest Generation in time to fight the Greatest War. Hoover sure wouldn't have done it, and as usual it took 8 years to repair Republican fuckups - FDR being an outlier who got a 3rd term to actually put post-recivery to use. Obama spent 8 years nursing our hangover, only for us to turn around and binge again (with the help of some Russian hackers et al.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 7:46am
from the left, by By Robert L. Borosage for The Nation:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 8:51pm
similar delicate complaining so far from a progressive lefty
Vanessa A. Bee @ The Intercept, Dec. 9 (her twitter account here)
Why Is Marcia Fudge Being Nominated to HUD, if Not Tokenism?
The guarantee of safe and affordable housing is too important for HUD to continue being treated as the short straw.
she also retweeted this thread by David Dayen, who is addressing Biden's reasoning about executive orders in his meeting with black leaders, attacking it as nonsense:
and this cartoon about a supposedly clueless Pelosi as regards the coronavirus relief bill
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:05pm
And here is
Claire Kelloway @ The Intercept, Dec. 11
Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary Is Everything That’s Wrong With the Democratic Party
Our planet and rural communities cannot afford four more years of Vilsack’s aggressive corporatism.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:13pm
UK's newbie cabinet
https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnson-novice-cabinet/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:38pm
Jonathan Tepperman had a article in mid march "Why Are We So Scared of the Coronavirus?". The site demanded a payment to read it. Just another blathering opinion haver.
It's likely all downhill for the Democrats at this point anyway. We're looking at 2 years of obstruction, lose the House in 2022 as Dem base becomes apathetic, uninspired.
by NCD on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:48pm
LAST DREAMER DIES, DREAM OF LEGALIZATION UNREALIZED
July 4, 2115 - Geraldine Lopez, the last known so-called Dreamer, died of natural causes at age 108 in Virginia. She was the last of the so-called Dreamers, who signed up in a program set up by Barack Obama, President from 2009-2016....
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 6:14pm