Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Authorities in Tennessee were searching on Sunday for two men who escaped from prison last week, kidnapped a man and stole his truck. https://t.co/sTYqcSVmBl— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2020
(CNN)President Donald Trump still can't accept the numbers measuring his loss to Joe Biden: more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
But another set of numbers adds insult to his psychological injury. They show that -- notwithstanding lies as promiscuous as the ones he tells about election fraud -- Trump will leave office in January with a historically bad record on the economy.
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer signals he's willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal that doesn't include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for https://t.co/IlPISDZnY4— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 13, 2020
Chris Wallace Grills Steve Scalise on 'Disenfranchising' Millions of Biden Voters https://t.co/KBjj6AjB6m— The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) December 13, 2020
Has there been any recent polling on this issue? The last polls I saw on this were that this is a majority position in the United States. Is it surprising that the majority's position has Congressional representation in a democracy? https://t.co/1Zy0EBiuoG— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 12, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 6:15pm
It's everywhere . . .
The key role of a permit expeditor in the NYC DOB permitting process
Favorite saying? Give me a call and let's do lunch.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:22am
Confusing things - inspectors and building regulations are necessary everywhere, to make sure fires don't break out, city blocks get flooded, buildings don't collapse, infections or mold or rodents don't take over... It just the neighbor's start a 2 year Reconstruction project that keeps everyone from sleeping or destroys the value of the block.
Unfortunately this can also (but doesn't completely have to be) a touchpoint if corruption. Yes, it's complex - because cities and buildings are complex. I remember a few years back when a NASA project built the wrong A/C system for a new building - looked nice, but oops, didn't fit.
Of course a permits office has to be relatively efficient to actually review things promptly and issue permits in a timely and complete fashion. Otherwise construction and other teams can't be scheduled, much less deployed on time. Even if they're corrupt, they still need to deliver.
So a company that facilitates getting all the permits in order with enough lead time is valuable, provides a service. Of course any time there's a bottleneck, someone will find a workaround for a buck. I remember buying a train ticket out of Calcutta - going to the ticket window was a waste of time, due to opening hours, queues, etc., so the normal procedure was to pay one of the expeditor lads hanging around to go through the back door and get your ticket - for those who had this much money. Yes, greased palms do exist in all sorts of professions, but a permits office that's just inefficient and broken isn't even good enough to support proper graft.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 7:38am
I won't deny these...
I ran our Plumbing, A/C & Mechanical business for 45 years.
Hence, my... Favorite saying? Give me a call and let's do lunch.
That came from the inspectors side.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:47pm
Yeah, i had a friend running some construction in Missouri - would have the same kind of "let's go have coffee", someone pays with a hundred, "sorry, smallest i got - keep the change". Presumably there are some remedies to better out a leash on this ugly side of the industry, but I've no idea what best practices are these days, if there are any.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:57pm
believe me, I know. I used to do a related news series, went to five chapters.
But not "everywhere". Saying "everywhere" is a denial of the reality that it's mainly a big city Dem machine thing and NYC has the most experience. (Real estate developers like the Trumps and Kushners have come out of learning to work our lovely system, after all.) Right now we got a mayor who got his position partly through "pay to play" help And he's a disaster..
Just had no idea that SF had gotten so bad like our pros from Dover, that the dysfunction was so organized there as well.
Stories and reporters like this serve a very important function. There's no benefit in pretending a lot of the big blue cities are not very poorly run. And there's no benefit in pretending it can't be rectified some, like Bloomberg did as mayor in NY. That's why a supposed blue city like NYC ends up with non-Dem mayors being elected and re-elected.That hapens when you've just had enough and can't take it anymore.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 12:24pm