Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
While many have surmised that the current pandemic’s death toll could have been lessened if more effective and swifter action had been taken by this president and his administration, those numbers can only be estimated.
Conversely, Trump and Barr have executed about 25% of all death row prisoners and, according to a recent interview with the Associated Press, the Attorney General has not only defended the pace of execution but pledged to do more before he leaves the Justice Department
Comments
The prosecutor involved in the case of one of those executed, Brandon Bernard, reflects on her decision
https://www.indystar.com/story/opinion/2020/11/18/op-ed-brandon-bernard-execution-prosecutor-says-he-should-live/6329685002/
Brandon Bernard was executed on December 10th
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/10/us/brandon-bernard-execution-death-penalty.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 2:55pm
There were 16,425 murders in 2019; it will likely top 22,000 this year.
3000 are dying of Covid each day; already 300,000 for the year, so 350k by New Years
Somehow I really don't care about 8 or 13 executions after 15 years on death row. Yeah, some will be innocent maybe, most not.
Just not hitting home. And yeah, there's always a racial angle. But how many of those murdered or murdering are black, or those dying of Covid? Actually I don't care - they're people. I don't read about an atrocity in the news and think, "oh, it was white people who died, that's bad".
And then there's "the brain's still developing until 25" argument tossed in. Yeah, so no one's responsible for anything til 25? WTF? Your brain doesn't have to be fully hardened to know killing's wrong. Most 10-year-olds grasp that.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:12pm
I posted on this in July, 2019, Trump Wants Execution During a Reelection Rally, citing "reports that President Trump had inquired as to why there had been no executions of federal inmates during his tenure in the Oval Office, while he heard George W. Bush had three".
In retrospect, Trump pushing the button at the GOP convention to initiate an execution probably would have had no electoral benefits, as he had all the bigots, miscreants and pitiless brutes locked up in his corner anyway. Trump could probably have detonated a tactical nuclear weapon on 5th avenue (if he was mad enough, and if such an event was covered by his insurance policy on Trump Tower) and he likely would still receive 74 million votes.
As murder is not a federal crime in the vast majority of cases, it will be an historic Trump number though, likely not exceeded unless Trump wins another term in the future, and starts executing the suspect or "disloyal", Stalin style ....judges, Republicans, White House aides he is upset with, "illegal" vote counters, Democrats etc.
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:39pm