Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Trying to find the right tree (not Melania's) and ornament to go with this festive crooked occasion...
A standing Xmas tree it seems is the hardest to find. A lot of lying, not much standing.
They came to me, giant jurists with tears in their eyes, and they said "Sir, you're so good at standing. Just the best stander ever." But then these people on the "Supreme" Court--who even put them there, anyway?--tell your favorite president he can't stand? LIES! https://t.co/t1DlNTmTuW— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 13, 2020
Authorities in Tennessee were searching on Sunday for two men who escaped from prison last week, kidnapped a man and stole his truck. https://t.co/sTYqcSVmBl— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2020
(CNN)President Donald Trump still can't accept the numbers measuring his loss to Joe Biden: more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes.
But another set of numbers adds insult to his psychological injury. They show that -- notwithstanding lies as promiscuous as the ones he tells about election fraud -- Trump will leave office in January with a historically bad record on the economy.
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer signals he's willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal that doesn't include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for https://t.co/IlPISDZnY4— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 13, 2020
Chris Wallace Grills Steve Scalise on 'Disenfranchising' Millions of Biden Voters https://t.co/KBjj6AjB6m— The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) December 13, 2020
Has there been any recent polling on this issue? The last polls I saw on this were that this is a majority position in the United States. Is it surprising that the majority's position has Congressional representation in a democracy? https://t.co/1Zy0EBiuoG— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 12, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
