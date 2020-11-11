Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
My first thread on topic is here and in the 75 comments posted from Sept. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020, has plenty of content that is still quite useful
[LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS] DOH! EXCUSE ME, MR. NANCE
I'll start the new thread in comments.
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer signals he's willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal that doesn't include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for https://t.co/IlPISDZnY4— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 13, 2020
Chris Wallace Grills Steve Scalise on 'Disenfranchising' Millions of Biden Voters https://t.co/KBjj6AjB6m— The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) December 13, 2020
Has there been any recent polling on this issue? The last polls I saw on this were that this is a majority position in the United States. Is it surprising that the majority's position has Congressional representation in a democracy? https://t.co/1Zy0EBiuoG— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 12, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:25pm
Expert JJ MacNabb retweeted this contrarian commentary on the above story:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:30pm
"Very fine people on both sides" ...?
by NCD on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:22pm
OIC, the above is part of promotion of their new book:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:58pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:57pm
Tech companies under pressure to ban far-right forum used for militia organizing
MyMilitia users have posted threats against protesters and lawmakers, and experts say it’s a dangerous recruitment tool
By Kari Paul @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 13
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:09am
My brothers gave up "playing army" once they were in junior high school:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:52pm
(retweeted by Lincoln Project's Reed Galen)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:25pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:30pm
More playing army, real guns, both sides:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:34pm
cross-link: PORTLAND: IN AMERICA’S WHITEST CITY, BLACK ACTIVISTS STRUGGLE TO SEPARATE THEMSELVES FROM ANARCHISTS
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:34pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:05pm
by historian Oliver Bateman & Malcolm Kyeyune:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 3:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:47pm
I don't feel like looking at all the other shit from the DC boys playing war in the streets from yesterday., just using this as a marker that it happened. Wish they would all go home and stay home. These are not real "terrorists", and yes, both sides they are immature brats that all need to do some time if they are going to keep it up. Or go watch West Side Story and play some video games.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 2:15pm