Notice how #BidenCalm hasn’t reacted to a single thing trump does or says. Real leadership doesn’t have knee jerk unhinged reactions— BRIAN MAESTAS (@BRIANMAESTAS11) December 13, 2020
No federal executions since 2003
8 excecutions so far this year
Before this year, no federal execution had taken place since 2003. However, in July, Attorney General William Barr, at the behest of President Donald Trump, resumed federal executions.
Since then, eight people have been executed.
Before Trump leaves office next month, five more death row inmates are set to be executed. Four of the five are African Americans. If the remaining executions move forward as planned, Trump will leave office with the distinct legacy of being the most lethally prolific president (in terms of federal executions) in more than 130 years.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer signals he's willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal that doesn't include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for https://t.co/IlPISDZnY4— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 13, 2020
Chris Wallace Grills Steve Scalise on 'Disenfranchising' Millions of Biden Voters https://t.co/KBjj6AjB6m— The Progressive Mind (@Libertea2012) December 13, 2020
Has there been any recent polling on this issue? The last polls I saw on this were that this is a majority position in the United States. Is it surprising that the majority's position has Congressional representation in a democracy? https://t.co/1Zy0EBiuoG— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 12, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
