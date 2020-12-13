Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Notice how #BidenCalm hasn’t reacted to a single thing trump does or says. Real leadership doesn’t have knee jerk unhinged reactions— BRIAN MAESTAS (@BRIANMAESTAS11) December 13, 2020
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
Comments
hee, it is true that he is a little like this, but so what, we can handle it:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 12:03pm
more same :
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 12:29pm
It's not a joke. Here's what he tweeted an hour ago!
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 12:35pm
The Calm after the Storm?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 12:35pm