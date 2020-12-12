Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 6:15pm
It's everywhere . . .
The key role of a permit expeditor in the NYC DOB permitting process
Favorite saying? Give me a call and let's do lunch.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:22am
Confusing things - inspectors and building regulations are necessary everywhere, to make sure fires don't break out, city blocks get flooded, buildings don't collapse, infections or mold or rodents don't take over... It just the neighbor's start a 2 year Reconstruction project that keeps everyone from sleeping or destroys the value of the block.
Unfortunately this can also (but doesn't completely have to be) a touchpoint if corruption. Yes, it's complex - because cities and buildings are complex. I remember a few years back when a NASA project built the wrong A/C system for a new building - looked nice, but oops, didn't fit.
Of course a permits office has to be relatively efficient to actually review things promptly and issue permits in a timely and complete fashion. Otherwise construction and other teams can't be scheduled, much less deployed on time. Even if they're corrupt, they still need to deliver.
So a company that facilitates getting all the permits in order with enough lead time is valuable, provides a service. Of course any time there's a bottleneck, someone will find a workaround for a buck. I remember buying a train ticket out of Calcutta - going to the ticket window was a waste of time, due to opening hours, queues, etc., so the normal procedure was to pay one of the expeditor lads hanging around to go through the back door and get your ticket - for those who had this much money. Yes, greased palms do exist in all sorts of professions, but a permits office that's just inefficient and broken isn't even good enough to support proper graft.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 7:38am
believe me, I know. I used to do a related news series, went to five chapters.
But not "everywhere". Saying "everywhere" is a denial of the reality that it's mainly a big city Dem machine thing and NYC has the most experience. (Real estate developers like the Trumps and Kushners have come out of learning to work our lovely system, after all.) Right now we got a mayor who got his position partly through "pay to play" help And he's a disaster..
Just had no idea that SF had gotten so bad like our pros from Dover, that the dysfunction was so organized there as well.
Stories and reporters like this serve a very important function. There's no benefit in pretending a lot of the big blue cities are not very poorly run. And there's no benefit in pretending it can't be rectified some, like Bloomberg did as mayor in NY. That's why a supposed blue city like NYC ends up with non-Dem mayors being elected and re-elected.That hapens when you've just had enough and can't take it anymore.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 12:24pm