By Jennifer Epstein @ Bloomberg.com, Dec. 12
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, her spokesman said, amid speculation about what role she might play in the new administration. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” senior adviser Rashad Taylor said in a statement on Saturday. “The mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia.”
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
Comments
TRUMP PARDONS FLYNN... for something.
As always with Trump, it's a confusing piece of shit that doesn't mean what people claim until the pieces are dredged out (and put in writing)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:33pm
Trump channels whackadoo Emily
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:33pm
And the Flynn story suddenly becomes old news. "Manafort" trending on Twitter, this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:15am
SC census insanity thread
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 10:21am
Felix Sater Kazakh case
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 6:48pm
The art of THE GRIFT continues unabated to the tune of $150 million:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 11:27pm
exponential grifting
especially since I just listened to a bunch of talking heads on CNN confirm that multiple White House sources have told multiple journos that Trump has fully accepted now that he has lost the election
edit to add cross-link:
MORE HERE BY Omar Wasow
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:47am
worth listening to again, compare and contrast
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:07pm
more possible grift. because, hey why not, a lot of people are going to be dead and gone anyways
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:28pm
emptywheel on the above:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:40pm
another good question:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:45am
working on a new pardon festival:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 8:38pm
Mika Brzezinski has a question for Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:38pm
some are suggesting to look over here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:42pm
anger about Flynn from a few usually pretty temperate types, one right after another on my feed
edit to add another, they just keep coming on my feed, especially "manly men" patriotic types, they seem to want to see him shot at dawn:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:49am
84% of Republicans support martial law and new a election, where Trump wins, as a "defense of freedoms."
12% Republicans against it.
4% undecided
Roy Blunt, (R-Mo), said "Trump absolutely has a right to as many elections as it takes, for him to win, a fair one."
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 7:43am
Many people do not understand the distrust of the process felt by many Republicans.
Edit to add:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/01/us/politics/georgia-election-trump.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:29am
Trump's Twitter response was to continue to call the Georgia election "rigged"
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-inevitably-flips-out-at-georgia-elections-official-who-begged-him-to-calm-down?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:52am
General Flynn put a full page ad in the Washington Times paper yesterday where he said Trump must declare martial law and throw out the election.
Followed by another election, which Trump will, of course, approve and consider "fair and legal" when fraud and intimidation of officials and/or their replacement with apparatchiks assures a Trump "win."
The Trump base wants a Stalinist system like Maduro's Venezuela, or Putin's Russia. Where the Party is purged, the disloyal threatened and removed from office, courts are rigged, corruption rampant, the free press suffocated, and the authoritarian cult leader rules for life.
by NCD on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:48am
That should make for a pretty court-martial, if they can have one to revoke Flynn's benefits for advocating overthrowing the Constitution. Maybe he can live off Trump's PAC money.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 9:45am
#TrumpCrimeFamily has just started trending
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 6:10pm
Election docs altered oops
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 6:16pm
Collins,Toomey, Grassley, Rounds and Romney
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 11:24pm
grifting off Trump fans is becoming contagious?
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 7:07pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 9:08pm
Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:32pm
mighty have fallen
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 9:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 2:52pm
Flynn's insurrection begins
(click for full thread)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/06/2020 - 4:40pm
Trump appeals to DoD? Whack
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:51am
Trump stinkbomb: FCC / internet
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:02am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 3:41am
Heh, is rich
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 2:51am