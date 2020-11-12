    Last one has to turn out the lights. Wondering if anyone has taught him how.

    By artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 1:30am |

     continued after the jump

    Must say I do like this question in reply by "Tracee":

    Comments

    The Secret Service will leave the lights on as Biden walks around the team dragging Trump feet first to the exit on January 20th.

    The PPE will be kicked up a notch. Full PAPR helmets with microphones and receivers to permit communication will be worn by all crews coming in.

    Marine One will fly the package directly to Mar O Lago. Club Members will help free the man from the hamper after it has been lowered onto the tennis courts. Several will die later for having done so.


    by moat on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 4:48pm

    res ipsa loquitor:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:41pm

    Diamond and Silk:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 2:46am

    huh, out for a break, wears a mask (acquiesing to peer pressure when he could easily play Alpha winner n that crowd by not wearing one while they all are?)

    At the #ArmyNavyGame @POTUS was seen briefly wearing a mask. (Print pool photo by @robcrilly) pic.twitter.com/hiPZjWJosV

    — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 12, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 4:10pm

    “For many top officials in the government, it's a white-knuckle ride to Jan. 20 — with Trump making ever more outlandish demands.”https://t.co/0CRlWoJiXM #axiosam

    — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 12, 2020

    lots more at his Twitter feed!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:39pm

    Latest Comments

    more