In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
[ previous Covid News thread here starting 12/09/2020 - 4:30am, ending 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm ]
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
Comments
We are headed toward an era where ideas are largely going to be within the liberal tent and so the debate will be there too, so Biden's job will be to compromise.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 8:32pm
especially if people keep voting in anything near the numbers they did this time, I think they will definitely be only slightly liberal and only as regards certain things
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:16pm
also, it all depends on what you mean as "liberal". this guy says it at great length AND really well
excerpt
love this line
In post-Soviet Russia, you are forced to drink optimism, but in Capitalist America, optimism drinks you.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:00pm
During the "Greatest Generation," Democrats were dominating national elections but there was still a chasm between different voting blocs and geographic areas.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:01pm
from the left, by By Robert L. Borosage for The Nation:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 8:51pm
similar delicate complaining so far from a progressive lefty
Vanessa A. Bee @ The Intercept, Dec. 9 (her twitter account here)
Why Is Marcia Fudge Being Nominated to HUD, if Not Tokenism?
The guarantee of safe and affordable housing is too important for HUD to continue being treated as the short straw.
she also retweeted this thread by David Dayen, who is addressing Biden's reasoning about executive orders in his meeting with black leaders, attacking it as nonsense:
and this cartoon about a supposedly clueless Pelosi as regards the coronavirus relief bill
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:05pm
And here is
Claire Kelloway @ The Intercept, Dec. 11
Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary Is Everything That’s Wrong With the Democratic Party
Our planet and rural communities cannot afford four more years of Vilsack’s aggressive corporatism.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:13pm
UK's newbie cabinet
https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnson-novice-cabinet/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:38pm
Jonathan Tepperman had a article in mid march "Why Are We So Scared of the Coronavirus?". The site demanded a payment to read it. Just another blathering opinion haver.
It's likely all downhill for the Democrats at this point anyway. We're looking at 2 years of obstruction, lose the House in 2022 as Dem base becomes apathetic, uninspired.
by NCD on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:35pm