#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
This is absolutely insane https://t.co/FxiLwK1XjZ— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 13, 2020
COVID-19 is driving New York City's record homelessness figures, advocates say https://t.co/Tz3d8j0Z5j— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2020
Since 2005, more than 170 rural hospitals have closed nationwide.https://t.co/QrJi3eS9u5— The Nation (@thenation) December 12, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:23pm
Jonah Goldberg on that crew:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:39pm
I'm not a lawyer
But I wonder if people with a law degree can face sanctions for filing a frivolous case and wasting the court's time.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:33pm
Rep.Kinzinger of IL on TexasGOP response to Supreme Court:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:51pm
fancy Yankee globalist boy gotcha on succession threats: they are all hat, no cattle,y'all
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:57pm
a few more deep thoughts from Matt Y., this time on the Supremes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:15pm
“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”
The court is flirting with poetry.
by moat on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:57pm
Trump tweet from this afternoon:
This Supreme Court case I have intervened in to SAVE our great (greatest ever now!) nation FROM FRAUD (biggest most terrible sneaky underhanded!) and SOCIALISM (WORSE THAN BERNIE!) Is so large, sizeable, substantial, considerable, great, huge, immense, enormous, extensive, colossal, massive, mammoth, vast, prodigious, tremendous, gigantic, giant, monumental, mighty, stupendous, gargantuan, elephantine, titanic, epic, mountainous, megalithic, monstrous, Brobdingnagian, towering, tall, high, lofty, outsize, oversized, overgrown, cumbersome, unwieldy, inordinate, unlimited, goodly bigly IN HISTORY! that YOUR LIVES AND FUTURE depend on MY JUSTICES CONFIRMING with GREAT WISDOM AND COURAGE I won every state by tens of millions of votes, JUSTICES DO YOUR SACRED DUTY TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY! @RealDonaldTrump
by NCD on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:32pm
There's no way Trump knows that many words or that he's capable of using a thesaurus.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:01pm
Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project before the ruling, waxing florid on the signers of the Amicus brief
and after hearing the news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:34pm
p.s. it's gonna be all 126
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:40pm
GOP/RepairRepublic activist Miles Taylor, this morning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:47pm
Change Führer to Trump, the psychology of leadership cults is subservient unquestioning obedience and groveling:
Affirmations
At present we need courage and a brave heart, but above all confidence in what fate has given us, our Führer.
Gertrud Scholtz-Klink (Speech in Breslau on 19.10.1940)
If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing.
Hermann Göring
You who carry the flags and banners and who march behind them, remember that you are fighting for the greatest cause that patriots have fought for in a thousand years, and do not forget who also gave you the symbol that goes with the idea: Hitler!
Alfred Rosenberg
The highest that a man can reach on this earth is to give his name to an historic era, stamping it indelibly with his personality. That is true in the broadest sense of the Führer. The present world is unimaginable without him.
Dr. Joseph Goebbels 1939
by NCD on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:50pm
Used to be a famous pollster for Republicans, tho fairly jovial and fair minded; now I actually dunno what he does for a living:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:16pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 3:35am
Abortion pill success - Judge nixes limits
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-abortion-coronavirus-pandemic-a...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:24am
it's really getting like harassment of the judicial branch, and masochism as well, cause they are still at it
they have lost so many in so many places that the conspiracy story he is going to have to make up better be his greatest whopper or all times? YUGE
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 9:37pm
oh geez fucking unbelievable:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:19pm
more from the (Trump-appointed) judge in Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 10:25pm