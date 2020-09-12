Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
[Previous Covid news thread here, starting 12/4 - 10:29pm withTHE U.S. HAS PASSED THE HOSPITAL BREAKING POINT; ending 12/8 - 9:37pm with NCD's excellent comment]
Some ICUs at California hospitals are completely full: 'It is the worst we have seen' https://t.co/QapEOe7dgS— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) December 9, 2020
In Foreign Policy, Jonathan Tepperman has a shrewd article about the Left's attempt to attack the incoming Biden administration before it comes into office. Biden can succeed without them, he argues. The Right already argues Biden is a tool of the Left.https://t.co/6CtDFoB9Qv— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) December 12, 2020
Heather Knight (@heatger) seems like the only person actually holding SF city government accountable and exposing their insane inefficiency, and more than a little corruption. https://t.co/Amandd0idZ— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) December 12, 2020
Thomas Edsall recommends George Packer's essay for the Jan/Feb issue of The Atlantic, and so do I.
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker, and deader,” George Packer writes. “It also became more delusional.” https://t.co/4c6R4DTD9I— Thomas Edsall (@Edsall) December 12, 2020
Carjackings have shot up 537% in Minneapolis this year.
Editor: Write a piece about this dramatic spike in violent car jackings But don't connect it to the riots.— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 12, 2020
Reporter: I found a guy who's blaming it on masks.
Ed: GREAT!
Reporter: But aren't we ... pro masks?
Ed: We are neutral. Write the story.https://t.co/L9UJ4pbZ4A via @ABC
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
Intensive Care Beds Are Nearing Capacity Across the Country, New Data Shows (current headline story)
More than a third of Americans live in areas where hospitals are running critically short of intensive care beds, new data shows.
Hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans reported having fewer than 15 percent of intensive care beds still available as of last week.
A Times analysis of reported data reveals a newly detailed picture of the nation’s hospital crisis.
By Lauren Leatherby, John Keefe, Lucy Tompkins, Charlie Smart and Matthew Conlen @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 9, WITH INTERACTIVE MAP
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:11am
Blunders Eroded U.S. Confidence in Early Vaccine Front-Runner
The Oxford-AstraZeneca effort held great promise to help arrest the pandemic. But a series of miscues caused it to fall behind in the U.S.
By Rebecca Robbins, Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland, David D. Kirkpatrick and Benjamin Mueller @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 8
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:16am
Sky News poll: Britons back air travel ban for people who've not received coronavirus vaccine, poll suggests
The government says NHS cards for the COVID jab are not meant to be viewed as a "vaccination passport".
Monday 7 December 2020 23:57, UK
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:32am
Josh Marshall on Giuliani & his treatments:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 6:38am
Giuliani witness whose testimony went viral says she isn’t self-quarantining despite his covid-19 diagnosis
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/mellissa-carone-covid-rudy-giuliani/2020/12/08/f9d40afc-3981-11eb-bc68-96af0daae728_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 10:38am
I hope everyone enjoyed that killer of a Thanksgiving dinner
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:05pm
Number of people shot to death by police PER YEAR, by race, 2017 to 2020. "Black Lives Matter" using that name to focus on police killings sounds like a cruel joke to these ears. More are dying in a day from rona than all year by cops.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:08pm
Thank goodness we have Covered California. One reason I stick it out here.
by Orion on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:29pm
Certainly looks like poor Hunter gets to be the distraction from Trump & congressional GOP's bigtime covid fail. It's going to be interesting to see how Joe handles the Hunter story once inaugurated. Maybe Jimmy Carter has some tips, re: Billy?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:43pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:17pm
sigh South Korean study finds infection from a small droplet from 20 ft. away in only 5 minutes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:14am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 4:03am
"shameful" AZ hospital system need to be sued:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 4:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 7:02pm