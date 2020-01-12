Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Turkish-Russian hegemony scored a majore Victory - but we're still counting votes and waiting for a loser to cry "Uncle", so we may not have noticed.
If a territory falls in the woods, and we're too busy playing post-mortem blame games and who caused the success, did it really fall?
W/o further adieu, the late great Karabakh entity - conflicted, but with some historical claims to existence (certainly more recent than some recreated nation-state). Like Crimea, might makes right quicker than detente.
So where does that leave us? Or the newly formulated Biden government as it confronts the post-Brixit Euro-Mideast playing field? Caspian's not a friendly ghost.
https://www.ips-journal.eu/topics/security-and-defence/the-nagarno-karab...
Comments
Ethiopia: last comment I posted on my news thread on topic, 11/21 thru 11/25, was a tweet, it might behoove everyone to notice it
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:51pm
Hindu-Muslim kissing scandal
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/23/media/a-suitable-boy-netflix-india-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:25am
Germany tests Hydrogen trains
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/23/business/hydrogen-train-siemens/index...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:36am
It's unfair to go by looks alone, but this woman just comes across as a nice person - i guess fits my American standards lens perhaps - and then you read what she's going through just trying to push a basic freedom. Heartbreaking.
I mean, this isn't Pussy Riot rabble rousing - it's just the right to go to the DMV and get your license. But they're stuck in another era (with out gov's support, sadly - at least we swapped administrations)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:53am
geez....Thanks for posting that. I hadn't been paying much attention to them lately; really still running a tight ship over there, aren't they? With things really speeding up on the electric car front, what are they going to do when oil is $1 a barrel?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:10am
Ride women, it seems...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:14am
wow
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:06am
nobody gets into Thailand until this summer:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:09am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:13am
Russian intrigue in Africa
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/27/revealed-un-sudan-experts-...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:08pm
Here's Iranian protesters blaming the U.S. and the IAEA, I guess Israel and IAEA are still considered puppets of the US hegemon among certain circles there
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:38pm
Uh, more like Israel did the work & Trump just applauded.
Kinda like Saudis did the bonesawing.
Turks took out the Kurds.
Russians occupied Azov Sea & dropped chemical weapons on civilians in Syria.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 5:16am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:13pm
Japan has no answers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/28/2020 - 2:09am
Yeah Japan REALLY has NO answers:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:27am
Whom among us has not circumvented a pandemic lockdown to engage in a bit of innocuous but ribald old in-and-out?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 2:38am
Yeah, but during this pandemic sensible people limit their orgies to a simple menage a trois
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:00pm
According to French customs a menage a trois is a simple relationship, hardly an "orgy" to speak of. At the lower end 10 might suffice, but certainly puts a crimp in the style. Surtout la mode, non?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 1:29pm
First monoliths, now cave friezes - wassup?
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/amazon-rainforest-ice-age-painting...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 5:16pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 3:14pm
Modeling Uyghur crackdown (thread)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 8:22am
I swear, there's all kinds of real serious shit going down on Twitter just like on dagblog, you just have to know where to look:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 12:33am
MBS doesn't want you to see this:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 5:55pm
op-ed is by Karen Attiah
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 5:58pm
Good news/bad news India
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/07/asia/india-mystery-illness-intl-hnk-s...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 5:11am
Brexit NY trucking meltdown:
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:46am
More in store Brexit edition
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 6:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 4:32pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 4:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 4:20am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 6:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 6:30pm