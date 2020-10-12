Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
essay is by Timothy Garton Ash
The future of liberalism https://t.co/ruMShOYo1G via @prospect_uk— Alasdair Nichol (@alasdairnichol) December 12, 2020
Great interview by @DavidKlion with @CoreyRobin. The constant recalibration of the fascism argument, in light of political realities that don’t square with it, shows how difficult it is to shake off the American Millerite tradition: https://t.co/hp8bhHrU3W
How a former white enclave became an aspirational suburb for Latinos in Los Angeles.
By Erick Galino with photos by June Canedo @ NYTimes.com/Style, Dec. 5
I was having dinner at some fancy beach-side eatery in early March when someone said they had just moved to Downey, a Southeast Los Angeles suburb 12 miles south of downtown. The other Latinos at the table oohed. “You finally made it,” someone said. “To the Mexican Beverly Hills.”
The rapper will be sentenced in January, and faces up to 10 years in prison.
By Joe Coscarelli @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 11
The rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty on Friday to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the musician, 38, told the judge during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court. Having been convicted of a gun charge previously, in 2007, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, though taking responsibility may result in a lighter punishment [....]
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
“White supremacy” update. https://t.co/2gtlMY0FjN— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 10, 2020
moving on from firearms...
Police weapons scheme offers £2 per knuckle-duster https://t.co/GTSXjlvp7f— Henry Meadows (@HenryMeadows001) December 10, 2020
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
America’s 651 billionaires have gained so much wealth during the coronavirus pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus checks for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.
Ryan Grim @ The Intercept got the audio; it's got other stuff on note in it besides the "defund" statement:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 6:44pm
official BLM's tweet on the meeting:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:01am
from
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 5:04am
I note that official BLM still working on blocking Gil Garcetti from being in Biden's cabinet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 5:07am