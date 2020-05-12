    Counter-reactionaries working to staunch the wokee cultural tide

    By artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:31pm |

    For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ

    — James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020

    Comments

    Abigail Shrier is author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 12:46am

    intriguing if not fully formed and too broad:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:04am

    A bit like Lenin(?) - the purpose of the Revolutionary is to foment revolution, not to govern. The Revolution can only be failed by not pushing for more revolution.

    Still, Stoller feels like a set of too long coffee cup aphorisms.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:10am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:46am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:58am

    There is contrast to draw between Nonviolence & Antiracism.

    In some ways they're related. In others antiracism threatens the progress nonviolence built.

    Yet all antiracism isn't the same.

    Thoughts on Kendi, DiAngelo & reclaiming the philosophy of MLK:https://t.co/OJ9kdaCwWy

    — John Wood, Jr. (@JohnRWoodJr) December 8, 2020


    by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:41pm

    great casual convo on humor and calling "racism" in current pop culture

    CONTINUES....!


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:04am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 7:46pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 2:42am

    Pages

    Latest Comments

    more