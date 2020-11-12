Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
#SCOTUS rejects an 11th hour challenge to Biden’s presidential win. https://t.co/iiXuK6bWc4— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 12, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
“White supremacy” update. https://t.co/2gtlMY0FjN— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 10, 2020
moving on from firearms...
Police weapons scheme offers £2 per knuckle-duster https://t.co/GTSXjlvp7f— Henry Meadows (@HenryMeadows001) December 10, 2020
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
America’s 651 billionaires have gained so much wealth during the coronavirus pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus checks for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:23pm
Jonah Goldberg on that crew:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:39pm
I'm not a lawyer
But I wonder if people with a law degree can face sanctions for filing a frivolous case and wasting the court's time.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:33pm
Rep.Kinzinger of IL on TexasGOP response to Supreme Court:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:51pm
fancy Yankee globalist boy gotcha on succession threats: they are all hat, no cattle,y'all
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:57pm
a few more deep thoughts from Matt Y., this time on the Supremes:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:15pm
“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”
The court is flirting with poetry.
by moat on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:57pm
Trump tweet from this afternoon:
This Supreme Court case I have intervened in to SAVE our great (greatest ever now!) nation FROM FRAUD (biggest most terrible sneaky underhanded!) and SOCIALISM (WORSE THAN BERNIE!) Is so large, sizeable, substantial, considerable, great, huge, immense, enormous, extensive, colossal, massive, mammoth, vast, prodigious, tremendous, gigantic, giant, monumental, mighty, stupendous, gargantuan, elephantine, titanic, epic, mountainous, megalithic, monstrous, Brobdingnagian, towering, tall, high, lofty, outsize, oversized, overgrown, cumbersome, unwieldy, inordinate, unlimited, goodly bigly IN HISTORY! that YOUR LIVES AND FUTURE depend on MY JUSTICES CONFIRMING with GREAT WISDOM AND COURAGE I won every state by tens of millions of votes, JUSTICES DO YOUR SACRED DUTY TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY! @RealDonaldTrump
by NCD on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:32pm
There's no way Trump knows that many words or that he's capable of using a thesaurus.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:01pm
Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project before the ruling, waxing florid on the signers of the Amicus brief
and after hearing the news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:34pm
p.s. it's gonna be all 126
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:40pm
GOP/RepairRepublic activist Miles Taylor, this morning:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:47pm
Change Führer to Trump, the psychology of leadership cults is subservient unquestioning obedience and groveling:
Affirmations
At present we need courage and a brave heart, but above all confidence in what fate has given us, our Führer.
Gertrud Scholtz-Klink (Speech in Breslau on 19.10.1940)
If the Führer calls and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing.
Hermann Göring
You who carry the flags and banners and who march behind them, remember that you are fighting for the greatest cause that patriots have fought for in a thousand years, and do not forget who also gave you the symbol that goes with the idea: Hitler!
Alfred Rosenberg
The highest that a man can reach on this earth is to give his name to an historic era, stamping it indelibly with his personality. That is true in the broadest sense of the Führer. The present world is unimaginable without him.
Dr. Joseph Goebbels 1939
by NCD on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:50pm
Used to be a famous pollster for Republicans, tho fairly jovial and fair minded; now I actually dunno what he does for a living:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:16pm