I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
“White supremacy” update. https://t.co/2gtlMY0FjN— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 10, 2020
moving on from firearms...
Police weapons scheme offers £2 per knuckle-duster https://t.co/GTSXjlvp7f— Henry Meadows (@HenryMeadows001) December 10, 2020
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
America’s 651 billionaires have gained so much wealth during the coronavirus pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus checks for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
Comments
an NBC report on topic at top of their feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 7:12pm
Eric Holder, Valerie Jarrett, John Kerry, Pete Buttigieg
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:05pm
I like it. The further away she is from foreign policy the better.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 10:33pm
Susan Rice claiming she will restore trust in the government is pretty funny. Maybe she's using a different defintion of "trust".
by Jeff (not verified) on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 7:40am
Lemme guess, "Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi"? Don't even try.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 8:20am
I would expect nothing else from a partisan hack.
by Jeff (not verified) on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:29am
It's not about you!
by NCD on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:42pm
And you're what, an intellectual?
Prove your stuff - all i see is a drop-in trying to stir shit with mostly well-trodden debunked talking points, acting smug and know-it-all. Not a good start.
Your issue with Susan Rice, for example - you just name drop her and just assume everyone will agree and laud whatever sins and transgressions you think she's made? While meanwhile you presumably support a bunch of fhckwads who've been trashing and stealing from the government the last 4 years. Prove me wrong. The true believers are still lining up to suck Trump's dick as he makes his anti-Constitutional claims and is busy making rash and destructive last minute changes to justice, the military, the economy, other protections provided by different government departments, specifically counter to their function and purpose. Whether that's to buck up Putin and MbS and whoever else he owes favors to, or he's just an asshole, idduno, but it would serve the country better if the Republicans weren't still playing *their* partisan hackdom and raging against as much precedent and tradition as possible (how this is still somehow "conservatism" is beyond me). Do you back Trump & co.'s shitstorm, or do you have some independence left? Do you think it's cool for Trump kids and Pompeo and Mnuchin et al to be banking big bucks off their roles in government, and doing back deals with foreign governments while purportedly serving the US? (similar to Flynn not divulging he was working for Turkey as he entered US service). Do you think it cool for the President to call different countries to ask them to find dirt on his opponents, to call state officials to have them overturn an election?
So tell us a bit about *your* philosophy, Jeff/whoever - not just kicking against what we write, but what moral political philosophy makes you want to show up and bang it out with such a tiny backwater site.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:58pm
Trust Trump! The glaring self absorbed con man, who salutes North Korean generals and exchanges 'love letters' with the country's homicidal juvenile tyrant?
by NCD on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 9:24am
i'm all for keeping a skeptical eye on our government,.once a new one starts, that is. Just curious, though, since his one hasn't started yet, what exactly are you afraid of? Cause I can't imagine things getting much worse domestically than they already are. And just for one example, the current president doesn't trust his own government, he keeps firing everyone he hires and doesn't seem to be able to do anything he promised and promisesfor four years..
And then there's the health care system collapsing...
Usually it's pretty common for voters to thrown the bum(s) out when that happens.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:30am