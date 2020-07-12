Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
A bad idea, not a bad slogan https://t.co/lSmchOwnMO— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 7, 2020
Unanimous Supreme Court Rules Against Military Service Members Convicted of Rapehttps://t.co/1xiYziXprl— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 11, 2020
(CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Black Americans hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine to trust the process -- in part because one of the scientists at the forefront of the vaccine's development is a Black woman.
The nation's top infectious disease expert, speaking at an event hosted by the National Urban League on Tuesday, said it was important to acknowledge the US history of racism in medical research and understand how that has fostered mistrust among some Black people.
I am humbled and excited by this call to serve. The scale of the challenges ahead demands a government that works for all Americans. We must restore trust in government through strong and equitable domestic policy that builds back better here at home. Let's GO! pic.twitter.com/lkCHXA0pXI— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 10, 2020
Joe Biden, in leaked audio, suggests GOP 'beat the living h--- out of us' over 'defund the police' https://t.co/ZZ1RtW1PBa— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2020
"Exclusive' by Jim Mustian @ AP.com, Dec. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. Yet another high-ranking FBI agent retired after he was accused of blackmailing a young employee into sexual encounters.
An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents [....]
“White supremacy” update. https://t.co/2gtlMY0FjN— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 10, 2020
moving on from firearms...
Police weapons scheme offers £2 per knuckle-duster https://t.co/GTSXjlvp7f— Henry Meadows (@HenryMeadows001) December 10, 2020
Politico - 12/10/2020
Black Lives Matter power grab sets off internal revolt
At issue is whether grassroots energy can translate to influence inside the Beltway — and at what cost.
The Black Lives Matter movement is buckling under the strain of its own success, with tensions rising between local chapters and national leaders over the group’s goals, direction — and money.
America’s 651 billionaires have gained so much wealth during the coronavirus pandemic that they could fully pay for one-time $3,000 stimulus checks for every person in the United States and still be better off than they were before the crisis.
Why did so many men stick with Trump in 2020? The COVID-19 pandemic may have given him a way to reach more masculine men. Many of those men actually liked Trump's "shrug it off" approach. My story @FiveThirtyEight w/ @sidney_b, feat new @amersurveyctr data https://t.co/Hruj05OTbN
1/ We have disagreed with @gabriel_zucman in the past. But he is right on tax compliance. https://t.co/QrIFjXaIz8— Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) December 9, 2020
Arizona Republicans are openly insulting one another, bringing attention to the challenges the party faces as Arizona shifts to a battleground state.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020
"There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years." https://t.co/3LXxzujQdx
.@JaneMayerNYer "they say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have. They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said & getting upset." https://t.co/nAQAF7CFFg— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) December 10, 2020
Robert F. Smith has acknowledged his involvement in a 15-year scheme to hide more than $200 million in income and evade taxes, but he retains the support of the hall’s board.
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
What is a cultural institution to do when its chairman acknowledges major tax violations but is generous, well-liked, effective and a rare leader of color? In Carnegie Hall's case: stand by him. My story. https://t.co/6is9pFxAwr
Comments
Josh Marshall replying to his tweet of the article and Yglesias' reply
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:11pm
a reminder that Biden's position appears to be pretty much the same, though he hasn't really confronted the more radical BLM groups, he said police need more money, not less, so he's basically against the whole concept of "defund", straight out saying “I’m the only one who’s talked about increasing police budgets.”
BIDEN NBC TOWN HALL OCT. 5: QUESTION ON POLICING
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:23pm
related thread from mid-August including Biden bashing from "progressives" for saying similar things
BIDEN SAID, ‘MOST COPS ARE GOOD.’ BUT PROGRESSIVES WANT SYSTEMIC CHANGE.
By artappraiser on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 9:41pm |
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:15pm
Number of people shot to death by U.S. police, by race 2017-2020
Published by Statista Research Department, Nov 30, 2020
TAKE A QUICK LOOK at the graphic at the top, partly interactive so it's not easily pastable.
Posting a link here so I can easily find it. Clearly, the hysteria over this during this year has been just that, hysteria-temporary insanity, caused by seeing actually videos of death.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 8:27pm
graph 1960-2020,
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 1:46am
Yglesias retweeted this interpretation of his article:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 1:54am